Former England captain Michael Vaughan revealed that his son asks him to call him whenever Virat Kohli is at the crease. However, once Kohli is dismissed, Vaughan's son loses interest in the game.

The Englishman heaped further praise on the Indian skipper, calling him 'an absolute genius' while acknowledging the effortless manner in which he plays his shots.

“My little boy is a little player and all he does is, always says to me, when Virat comes out to bat, just wake me up. As soon as Virat goes out getting caught at midwicket, he goes back inside to do something else. He’s that powerful with the kids," Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

"When you see shots like that fly off the middle of the bat without any real effort or doesn’t seem like any much effort going into the stroke - it’s just flying into the stands. He’s a special player, he’s an absolute genius,” he further added.

I don’t see India being able to win those Tests without the Virat Kohli factor: Michael Vaughan

Virat Kohli's fantastic batting record in Australia proves that India will miss his services in the Test series

Virat Kohli will be heading back to India after playing the first Test at Adelaide for the birth of his first child. Michael Vaughan believes that his absence will surely have an impact on the Men in Blue.

He is of the opinion that Kohli is capable of scoring multiple hundreds in a huge series like this, and just taking the game away from the opposition. Thus, although there are other talented batsmen who can replace Virat Kohli in India's playing XI, Vaughan feels India won't be able to win the Test series in the absence of their talisman.

“I worry about those three Tests that India have without him. I don’t see India being able to win those Tests without the Virat Kohli factor. He is that important for that Test team. His 100s will come. Once he gets one, probably he would get 3-or-4 together, he’s that good,” Michael Vaughan asserted.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will get underway from December 17 with the first Test at Adelaide being a day-night encounter.