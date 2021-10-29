West Indies vs Bangladesh: T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list and pitch report

Defending champions West Indies will take on Bangladesh in the 23rd match of T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. Bangladesh and West Indies lost their first two games of the Super 12 stage, making this a must-win clash for both.

West Indies have had a horror run at the tournament so far. They were dismissed for just 55 against England in what was a hugely embarrassing start for one of the tournament favorites. They produced a lackluster performance against South Africa in their next match, going down by eight wickets. Lendl Simmons’ 35-ball 16 typified their lethargic display.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, began well with the bat against Sri Lanka, notching up an impressive total of 171 for 4. However, their bowlers failed to stop the assault from Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa and they ended up losing by five wickets.

England then exposed the chinks in Bangladesh’s batting lineup, restricting them to 124 for 9 and breezing past the total in under 15 overs.

WI vs BAN - Today’s match playing 11s

WI Playing 11: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul

BAN Playing 11: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

WI vs BAN - Today's match opening batters list

West Indies will open with Evin Lewis and Chris Gayle. While Lewis cracked 56 off 35 against South Africa at the top of the order, Gayle was utilized at No. 4, where he struggled. But he will return to the top of the order for West Indies today.

Naim Sheikh and Liton Das will be Bangladesh’s openers.

WI vs BAN - Today's match pitch report

During the pitch report, Danny Morrison said the surface was fresh and would aid the spinners. The former pacer added that both quick bowlers and spinners will need to target the stumps on this surface.

WI vs BAN - Today’s T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Rod Tucker, Adrian Holdstock

Third Umpire: Paul Reiffel

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

WI vs BAN T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first. The team made two changes to their lineup, with Nurul Hasan and Nasum Ahmed being replaced by Soumya Sarkar and Taskin Ahmed.

Speaking after winning the toss, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said:

“We are bowling first. They have got a big batting order. We want to restrict them and chase it down.”

West Indies, meanwhile, dropped Lendl Simmons and handed a T20I debut to Roston Chase. Hayden Walsh also made way for Jason Holder.

Edited by Arvind Sriram