"What a colossal waste of a wicket" - Fans fume after Shubman Gill loses his wicket in a reckless fashion on Day 2 of 3rd IND vs AUS Test 

Team India batter Shubman Gill could not make the most of his opportunity at the top of the order after being dismissed by Nathan Lyon of the very first ball after lunch on Day 2 of the third Border-Gavaskar series Test in Indore.
The young opener opted to go for an expansive slog while coming down the track to meet the pitch of the ball. The off-spinner, coming around the wicket, deceived Gill with his flight and dip and got the ball to turn just enough to breach the gap and rattle the stumps.
His manner of dismissal mirrored the one where Rohit Sharma was outdone in the first innings. Gill, replacing KL Rahul in the playing XI, only scored five runs off 15 deliveries to leave India at 15-1 after five overs in the second innings.
The Punjab-born batter made a brief impression in the first innings and was the second-leading run-scorer for the team behind Virat Kohli. He looked in sublime touch, scoring 21 runs at a brisk pace before edging one to slip off Matthew Kuhnemann.
The Twitterati were not pleased with how the youngster proceeded to throw his wicket away and not make the most of the opportunity at his disposal. Here are some of the reactions
Team India rebuilding after Shubman Gill's dismissal early into the second session
Cheteshwar Pujara had to come in a lot earlier than intended as he replaced Shubman Gill at the crease in the second over of the session.
The senior duo of Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara are slowly building on Team India's second-innings total. Australia garnered a significant lead of 88 runs after bowling out the hosts for 109 on Day 1 in Indore.
The surface is still aiding a lot of turn and the spin trio of Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Todd Murphy will continue to trouble the Indian batters on the ongoing Day 2 of the contest.
Should the young opener be in the playing XI for the final Test in Ahmedabad? Let us know what you think.
Get India vs Australia Live Score Updates for 3rd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates & news