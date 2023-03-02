"What a colossal waste of a wicket" - Fans fume after Shubman Gill loses his wicket in a reckless fashion on Day 2 of 3rd IND vs AUS Test 

Team India batter Shubman Gill could not make the most of his opportunity at the top of the order after being dismissed by Nathan Lyon of the very first ball after lunch on Day 2 of the third Border-Gavaskar series Test in Indore.

The young opener opted to go for an expansive slog while coming down the track to meet the pitch of the ball. The off-spinner, coming around the wicket, deceived Gill with his flight and dip and got the ball to turn just enough to breach the gap and rattle the stumps.

His manner of dismissal mirrored the one where Rohit Sharma was outdone in the first innings. Gill, replacing KL Rahul in the playing XI, only scored five runs off 15 deliveries to leave India at 15-1 after five overs in the second innings.

The Punjab-born batter made a brief impression in the first innings and was the second-leading run-scorer for the team behind Virat Kohli. He looked in sublime touch, scoring 21 runs at a brisk pace before edging one to slip off Matthew Kuhnemann.

The Twitterati were not pleased with how the youngster proceeded to throw his wicket away and not make the most of the opportunity at his disposal. Here are some of the reactions

Prantik @Pran__07 Just look to bat time and rotate strike, what was the need for that shot from Gill? Unnecessary wicket gifted. Just look to bat time and rotate strike, what was the need for that shot from Gill? Unnecessary wicket gifted.

Tarun Garg @Tarun_Gar

@StarSportsIndia

#AskStar

#INDvsAUSTest 3 Was there a need for Shubhman Gill to play attacking stroke, not needed at all in a low scoring test match. Isn't defensive play with singles and doubles is the right strategy at this time?? Was there a need for Shubhman Gill to play attacking stroke, not needed at all in a low scoring test match. Isn't defensive play with singles and doubles is the right strategy at this time??@StarSportsIndia #AskStar #INDvsAUSTest 3

A-Man @ratedAMAN Goddamit Gill!!



When I saw him score a double century in the fourth inning in Ranji, I thought he was a very good player of spin.



He plays it well in limited overs cricket too.

Just struggling big time on these Indian raging turners.



Understandable but I was hoping for better. Goddamit Gill!!When I saw him score a double century in the fourth inning in Ranji, I thought he was a very good player of spin.He plays it well in limited overs cricket too.Just struggling big time on these Indian raging turners.Understandable but I was hoping for better.

Lakshman @Pushesback Gill doling out Prasads to the Aussies. Gill doling out Prasads to the Aussies.

Cricpedia @_Cricpedia



Meanwhile Kl Rahul be like...



#IndvsAus #BGT2023



Shubman gill dismissed for 5 runsMeanwhile Kl Rahul be like... Shubman gill dismissed for 5 runsMeanwhile Kl Rahul be like...😂😂#IndvsAus #BGT2023https://t.co/BUxljXX4ll

Karthik Chandra @BVKC82 #gill wasted opportunity given to him, 50 or 100 would have been remembered for years here in a difficult pitch as #teamindia is behind the game. Just threw bat without getting to pitch of the ball. #INDvsAUS . Big innings for pujara ,Kohli & Iyer need to grind & get good one. #gill wasted opportunity given to him, 50 or 100 would have been remembered for years here in a difficult pitch as #teamindia is behind the game. Just threw bat without getting to pitch of the ball.#INDvsAUS . Big innings for pujara ,Kohli & Iyer need to grind & get good one.

Jainil @jainilism Rohit’s expression today at non-striker after the gill dismissal 🤣

Rohit’s expression today at non-striker after the gill dismissal 🤣 https://t.co/Tv9h0ioc9h

Udit @udit_buch What a colossal waste of a wicket this by Shubman Gill. Surely we don't want to be patient at all. Shameful What a colossal waste of a wicket this by Shubman Gill. Surely we don't want to be patient at all. Shameful

Team India rebuilding after Shubman Gill's dismissal early into the second session

Cheteshwar Pujara had to come in a lot earlier than intended as he replaced Shubman Gill at the crease in the second over of the session.

The senior duo of Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara are slowly building on Team India's second-innings total. Australia garnered a significant lead of 88 runs after bowling out the hosts for 109 on Day 1 in Indore.

The surface is still aiding a lot of turn and the spin trio of Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Todd Murphy will continue to trouble the Indian batters on the ongoing Day 2 of the contest.

