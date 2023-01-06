“What a comeback” – Fans hail Sarfaraz Ahmed for fighting century in PAK vs NZ 2nd Test

Sarfaraz Ahmed shone with the bat for Pakistan on Day 5 of the second Test against New Zealand in Karachi. The right-hander reached 100 off 139, including a six and nine boundaries.

The former Pakistan captain also shared a crucial 123-run partnership with Saud Shakeel (32) for the sixth wicket to rescue the hosts from 80-5. For the uninitiated, Sarfaraz scored a vital 78 in the first innings before his controversial dismissal. He also contributed 86 and 53 in the first Test after making his Test comeback after almost four years, helped Pakistan draw the game.

Fans went gaga on Sarfaraz Ahmed’s remarkable comeback and feel that the century is the icing on the cake.

Here’s a compilation of the best Twitter reactions:

Salman Kashif 🇵🇰 @salmankashif07

100 🥵

Sarfaraz Ahmed remember the name

#PAKvNZ Saifi bhai you beauty100Sarfaraz Ahmed remember the name Saifi bhai you beauty 😍100🔥🥵Sarfaraz Ahmed remember the name 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#PAKvNZ

Abhimanyu @abhimanyusrt

#PakvsNZ Century for Sarfaraz Ahmed when his team needed him most! Century for Sarfaraz Ahmed when his team needed him most!#PakvsNZ

Cricket Devotees 🇮🇳 @DevoteesCricket



Sarfaraz Ahmed!! Had to wait for 3 years 11 months 12 days to get back into the team.



86,53,78 & Now a !! What a comeback for the former skipper!!



@SarfarazA_54 #SarfarazAhmed #PAKvNZ #CricketTwitter 4th Century in TestsSarfaraz Ahmed!! Had to wait for 3 years 11 months 12 days to get back into the team.86,53,78 & Now a!! What a comeback for the former skipper!! 4th Century in TestsSarfaraz Ahmed!! Had to wait for 3 years 11 months 12 days to get back into the team.86,53,78 & Now a 💯!! What a comeback for the former skipper!!@SarfarazA_54 #SarfarazAhmed #PAKvNZ #CricketTwitter

Mohsin @imsmohsin



Sarfaraz Ahmed with a brilliant century under pressure



#PAKvNZ Cometh the hour, cometh the man!Sarfaraz Ahmed with a brilliant century under pressure Cometh the hour, cometh the man! 🇵🇰Sarfaraz Ahmed with a brilliant century under pressure 🙌 #PAKvNZ

Akshat @AkshatOM10



#PakvsNZ #PAKvNZ Sarfaraz Ahmed hits a century, he is saving Pakistan form lossing the 1st test match of 2023 at home. Sarfaraz Ahmed hits a century, he is saving Pakistan form lossing the 1st test match of 2023 at home.#PakvsNZ #PAKvNZ https://t.co/XZzrZ071p8

Ali Martin @Cricket_Ali Love those celebrations from Sarfaraz Ahmed ... job not yet done though Love those celebrations from Sarfaraz Ahmed ... job not yet done though

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Hundred for Sarfaraz Ahmed. What a return of Sarfaraz, he scored 3 fifties and 1 Hundred in 4 innings - This is just remarkable comeback. Hundred for Sarfaraz Ahmed. What a return of Sarfaraz, he scored 3 fifties and 1 Hundred in 4 innings - This is just remarkable comeback. https://t.co/ulMru5I1hT

Athar Abbas @AtharAbbax

#PakvsNZ #SarfarazAhmed It's not all over till you have a courage to come back. What a brilliant century and what a time to do it. Great job Kaptaan It's not all over till you have a courage to come back. What a brilliant century and what a time to do it. Great job Kaptaan 👍👏🎉#PakvsNZ #SarfarazAhmed https://t.co/JO3pYI9Btt

Sarfaraz Ahmed helps Pakistan fight back in second Test

Sarfaraz Ahmed will look to ensure that the hosts win a Test series at home this winter. With 49 runs required in 12 overs, Sarfaraz and Agha Salman are looking good to take the team home.

It's worth mentioning that Pakistan's last Test series victory came against South Africa in 2020-21. Earlier, New Zealand scored 449 runs in their first innings, courtesy of a century from Devon Conway and fifties from Tom Latham, Tom Blundell and Matt Henry. Abrar Ahmed took four wickets for Pakistan, while Naseem Shah and Agha Salman bagged three wickets apiece.

In response, Pakistan scored 408, thanks to Shakeel's unbeaten 125, while Imam-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz contributed half-centuries. Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi scalped three wickets apiece, while Tim Southee, Matt Henry and Daryl Mitchell took one wicket each.

In the second innings, Tim Southee and Co. declared at 277-5 to set a 319-run target for Pakistan. Tom Latham, Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell contributed half-centuries. Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali and Salman picked up a wicket apiece for the hosts.

