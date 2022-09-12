"What has he done wrong to not find a place?" - Danish Kaneria on Sanju Samson's absence from India's T20 World Cup squad

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes that India should have picked Sanju Samson over Rishabh Pant for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022.

The ex-cricketer highlighted how Samson hasn't been given consistent opportunities by selectors. Kaneria pointed out that despite being in and out of the team, the wicketkeeper-batter has impressed whenever he has got a chance.

The 41-year-old also mentioned that the selectors didn't consider picking Samson for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia and South Africa. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria said:

"It is a bit unfair for someone like Sanju Samson. He should have been considered for the T20 World Cup squad. What has he done wrong to not find a place? He has also been ignored for India's home series against Australia and South Africa. I would have gone for Samson instead of Rishabh Pant."

Samson was last in action during India's three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. The right-handed batter managed 58 runs from two appearances in the 50-over rubber.

Kaneria also suggested that India should have picked Umran Malik as one of the standby players for the T20 World Cup and added:

"India could have kept Umran Malik as one of the standby players as the Indian batters would have got to practice against a bowler who can consistently bowl quick."

The Men in Blue's Asia Cup 2022 campaign proved to be a forgettable one as they failed to reach the final. The side will aim to make amends by coming up with an improved performance in Australia during the T20 World Cup.

"Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul must score big runs" - Danish Kaneria on India's top-order big guns

Kaneria feels that the form of opening batters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul is going to be very important for the Indian side. He emphasized that while Virat Kohli has been in tremendous form, Sharma and Rahul must also contribute significantly for the team to succeed. Danish Kaneria added:

"While Virat Kohli has returned to form, the likes of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul must score big runs. Otherwise, their campaign will be the same as it was at the Asia Cup."

India are set to lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening fixture of the T20 World Cup 2022. The high-octane contest is scheduled to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

