"What dreams are made of" -  Suryakumar Yadav reacts after making Test debut in 1st IND vs AUS Test

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav made his international red-ball debut in the first Test against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

The 32-year-old made his limited-overs debut in 2021 but had to wait for his maiden Test cap. He was picked as a backup option for the England series in 2021. He joined the squad after India had a couple of injury concerns but didn't feature in the series.

Two years later, Suryakumar made his Test debut, replacing fellow Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer in the Indian playing XI. Shreyas was ruled out of the first Test with an injury.

He received his Test cap from former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri amid the presence of family members.

Reacting to his debut at the end of Day 1, Suryakumar shared a couple of pictures and noted that it was a dream come true moment for him. He also congratulated wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat, who also made his debut in the game.

"What dreams are made of.. 💫 Cap no. 304 🤍 Congratulations fellow debutant @konasbharat 💪."

The right-handed batter also took to Instagram stories, sharing a picture of him receiving the Test cap from legendary Indian all-rounder Shastri. Sharing the picture, he wrote:

"An honor to receive my Test cap from @ravishastriofficial sir."

Suryakumar Yadav receiving Test cap from Ravi Shastri. (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer hardly had any role to play on the first day of the Test against Australia. Ravindra Jadeja picked up a five-wicket haul, while Ravichandran Ashwin scalped three wickets to bowl Australia out for a mere 177 runs.

In response, Rohit Sharma scored a fluent half-century to get things rolling for the hosts. India are 77/1 at Stumps on Day 1, with Rohit batting at 56 alongside nightwatchman Ravichandran Ashwin (0*).

India and Australia Playing 11s

#INDvAUS | @mastercardindia Stumps on Dayof the first #INDvAUS Test! #TeamIndia finish the day with 77/1, trailing by 100 runs after dismissing Australia for 177We will see you tomorrow for Day 2 action!Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-1… Stumps on Day 1️⃣ of the first #INDvAUS Test!#TeamIndia finish the day with 77/1, trailing by 100 runs after dismissing Australia for 177 👌🏻We will see you tomorrow for Day 2 action! Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-1… #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia https://t.co/yTEuMvzDng

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, and Scott Boland.

