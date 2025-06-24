What is England’s highest successful chase in Tests at Headingley before ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test?

The fifth and final day of the opening Test between India and England awaits a riveting finish at Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday, June 24. While the tourists need 10 wickets to win the match, the hosts require 371 to achieve the target.

The Ben Stokes-led side would back themselves to chase down the marathon total, having achieved 378/3 against the same team when they previously met in England (Birmingham in 2022).

It’s worth mentioning that 300 or more have only been successfully chased four out of 20 times, including four draws, at Headingley. Australia holds the record for the highest chase at the venue, 404 against England in 1948.

Meanwhile, the home team has chased down 300 or more twice at the venue, 359 and 315. Both chases came against the Aussies in 2019 and 2001, respectively.

Highest successful chases at Headingley in Test cricket (300+ runs) [via Howstat]

Australia vs England: 404/3 in 1948 England vs Australia: 359/9 in 2019 West Indies vs England: 322/5 in 2017 England vs Australia: 315/4 in 2001

What has happened in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test at Headingley so far?

As the first Test between India and England enters its final day, here’s a look at what has happened in the series opener.

Asked to bat first, India posted 471 in their first innings, thanks to centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), skipper Shubman Gill (147), and vice-captain Rishabh Pant (134). The visitors suffered a collapse, losing their last seven wickets for just 41 runs. England captain Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue bagged four wickets apiece.

In response, the hosts were bundled out for 465 in their first innings. Ollie Pope top-scored with 106 off 137 deliveries, while Harry Brook and Ben Duckett chipped in with 99 (112) and 62 (94), respectively. Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for India, returning with a five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj bagged three and two wickets, respectively.

In the second innings, the tourists were bowled out for 364. KL Rahul starred with the bat, scoring 137 off 247 balls with the help of 18 boundaries. Rishabh Pant completed twin centuries in the match, hitting 118 off 140 deliveries in the second innings, including three sixes and 15 boundaries. They lost their last six wickets for just 31 runs, suffering a second collapse in the match.

Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue were the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, returning with three wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Shoaib Bashir scalped two wickets.

Chasing 371, England were 21 without loss after six overs at Stumps on Day 4, with openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett at the crease.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 Headingley Test live score and updates here.

