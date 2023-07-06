What happened on Day 1 of 3rd ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test at Headingley?

Mark Wood’s fiery pace proved too good for Australia’s batters as the visitors were knocked over for 263 in 60.4 overs on Day 1 of the Ashes 2023 Headingley Test on Thursday, July 6 despite Mitchell Marsh’s run-a-ball 118.

Wood’s sensational bowling performance (5/34) on Test comeback enabled England to overcome a sloppy fielding performance, which saw them drop as many as many as four catches. Australia, however, fought back strongly with the ball to reduce England to 68/3 by stumps.

Bowling first after winning the toss, England got off to the perfect start as Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner (4) for the 16th time in Test cricket. The Aussie opener flirted at one outside off and nicked the ball to second slip. There was an air of inevitability about the dismissal.

Wood bowled with impressive pace, crossing 90 mph on a rather frequent basis and unsettling the Aussie batters. The England fast bowler was rewarded with the big wicket of Usman Khawaja, who was knocked over for 13. Steve Smith could have been out for 4 in his 100th Test as he inside edged a delivery off Ollie Robinson that cut back off the seam, but keeper Jonny Bairstow put down a tough chance.

At the other end, Marnus Labuschagne’s (21) poor run continued as he again nicked a delivery outside off stump to slip; Chris Woakes getting a well-deserved wicket on comeback. Smith too could not utilize his reprieve and fell for 22, inside-edging Broad to the keeper. Australia went to lunch at 91/4 as England clearly dominated the opening session.

There was a let-off for Marsh early in the second session as Joe Root at first slip put down a sitter off Woakes’ bowling. England had to pay a heavy price for the drop as Marsh and Travis Head (39) added 155 for the fifth wicket to star in a splendid recovery. Marsh played a typically dominant knock, reaching a half-century off 59 balls.

The all-rounder, also making a comeback to the Test side, kept crunching boundaries to race past the 80s. Marsh brought up a brilliant 102-ball ton in dominant fashion in the 48th over bowled by Moeen Ali.

After smashing a four and six, he took a single by opening the face of the bat to reach three figures. Marsh’s superb innings ended in somewhat unlucky fashion at the stroke of tea. He inside-edged one from Woakes onto his thigh after which the ball looped to slip.

Wood scythes through Australia’s lower-order

In the last session, Wood ran through Australia’s lower-order as they lost five wickets for 18 runs. Head’s resistance ended when he nicked a short of length delivery from Woakes to Root at slip, who took the catch and threw the ball in frustration, having dropped a couple of chances earlier.

Wood then knocked over Mitchell Starc (2) and trapped Pat Cummins (0) lbw, beating both for pace. Alex Carey (8) holed out to deep cover-point after which Todd Murphy (13) dragged one onto his stumps as Wood completed a destructive five-fer.

Cummins led Australia’s fightback with the ball, dismissing Ben Duckett (2) and Harry Brook cheaply (3). Both batters perished nicking deliveries outside off stump. Zak Crawley and Joe Root added 43 for the third wicket, but the former played a poor stroke to be dismissed for 33. He hung his bat outside off to a delivery from Marsh and edged the ball to first slip.

At close of play on Day 1, Root was unbeaten on 19 and Jonny Bairstow on 1.

