What happened on Day 2 of 1st ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test?

Usman Khawaja scored a magnificent 126* as Australia ended Day 2 of the first Ashes Test against England on 311/5 at Edgbaston on Saturday, June 17. Responding to England’s first-innings total of 393/8 declared, Australia resumed their innings at 14/0. However, they slipped to 67/3 in the first session.

Khawaja then featured in three crucial partnerships to lift Australia. He added 81 runs for the fourth wicket to Travis Head (50), 72 for the fifth wicket with Cameron Green (38) and an unbroken 91 for the sixth wicket with Alex Carey (52*).

Australia lost three big wickets cheaply on Day 2. After a slow start, David Warner (9) and Marnus Labuschagne (0) fell to Stuart Broad off consecutive deliveries. Warner was dismissed by Broad for the 15th time in Tests, chopping a wide delivery back onto the stumps. Labuschagne then tentatively poked at an outswinger and Jonny Bairstow pulled off an excellent one-handed catch, low to his right.

There was another massive moment in the game as Steve Smith (16) was trapped lbw by Ben Stokes with one that nipped back in sharply and beat the batter’s defense. Australia went to lunch on Day 2 at 78/3, with Khawaja holding fort on a defiant 40.

In the second session, Australia batted with a lot more conviction. At the start of the 34th over, Khawaja skipped down the track to Moeen Ali and launched him for a maximum. He brought up his fifty with a single in the off-spinner’s next over.

Head was aggressive again, hammering eight fours and a six - the maximum came off Moeen as he launched the bowler over long off. The left-hander, however, fell immediately after reaching his half-century, chipping Moeen to midwicket.

Khawaja continue to defy England bowlers as Australia inch ahead

Khawaja found another able ally in Green. The latter could have been dismissed without scoring as he danced down the track to Moeen, but Bairstow missed the stumping as he failed to gather the ball cleanly. He settled in nicely after that even as Khawaja continued to rotate the strike, inching towards another Test hundred.

The fine fifth-wicket stand ended when Moeen produced a beauty - a nicely tossed-up delivery that induced a drive from Green, only to clean him up through the gate. Not long after, Khawaja brought up his 15th Test hundred with a late cut-off Stokes for four. He celebrated by letting out a roar.

Carey and Khawaja then took Australia to stumps without any future damage. After a watchful start, Carey smacked Moeen for four and six off consecutive deliveries to end the 76th over of the innings. Broad cleaned up Khawaja for 112 with a beauty that nipped back in. However, it did not count as the England pacer had overstepped.

The opener returned undefeated even as Carey eased to another half-century, getting there in streaky fashion as he edged Moeen past slip for four. Australia will resume Day 3 at Edgbaston trailing England by 82 runs. Their aim will be to build a significant first-innings lead.

