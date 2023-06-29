What happened on Day 2 of 2nd ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test at Lord’s?

England fought back hard on Day 2 of the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord’s on Thursday, June 29 to leave the contest evenly poised. Having conceded 339/5 on the opening day, the hosts picked up the last five Aussie wickets for the addition of only 77 runs. Opener Ben Duckett then struck 98 as England went to stumps on Day 2 at a healthy 278/4, trailing Australia by 138 runs.

Responding to Australia’s impressive first-innings total of 416, England got off to a solid start as their openers added 91 at a brisk pace. Zak Crawley crunched Mitchell Starc for consecutive fours in the ninth over.

Crawley was looking good for a fifty when he fell to a brilliant piece of agility from Alex Carey. The batter jumped down the track to Nathan Lyon, but missed the ball completely and was stumped down leg for a run-a-ball 48.

Duckett and Ollie Pope then added 97 runs for the second wicket. After a sedate start, Pope took on Starc and struck him for three consecutive fours in an over. At the other end, Duckett brought up a resolute half-century by punching Starc to the deep midwicket boundary. Thanks to the confident start, England headed to tea on Day 2 at 145/1.

Australia hit back strongly in the final session even as they suffered a huge setback as off-spinner Lyon limped off after he pulled up while fielding. Pope failed to convert his start and perished to a short ball for 42, pulling Cameron Green to deep backward square leg. The Aussie all-rounder could have had two in the over as Joe Root gloved a bouncer. But it wasn’t to be as the bowler had overstepped.

Australia’s persistence with the short-ball tactic, however, paid off as Duckett fell two short of a well-deserved hundred. Looking to pull Josh Hazlewood, he only managed a top edge and was caught at fine leg by David Warner.

Root could not capitalize on his early life as he too fell to the pull for 10. Looking to take on a well-directed delivery at his body from Starc, the former England captain miscued his big hit. He was brilliantly caught by Steve Smith, who ran in backward square and dived forward to end Root’s stay.

Australia could have had England five down had Marnus Labuschagne held on to a relatively simple chance offered by Harry Brook on 24 off Pat Cummins’ bowling. At stumps on Day 2, Brook returned unbeaten on 45 and skipper Ben Stokes on 17.

England bowlers get their act right, hold Australia to 416

Resuming their first innings on 339/5, Australia were bowled out for 416 as England fought back well. Carey, who was unbeaten on 11 overnight, fell for 22 after guiding Stuart Broad for a couple of fours.

The England pacer had his revenge by trapping the keeper-batter lbw with one that nipped in off the seam. James Anderson also got into the action, having Starc (6) caught behind with a full delivery that shaped away.

Smith, who was 85* overnight, eased to his 32nd Test ton with an elegant cover drive for four off Anderson’s bowling. His fine innings ended on 110 when he was caught at gully, trying to have a go at Josh Tongue.

England wrapped up Australia’s innings quickly as Lyon (7) miscued a hook off Ollie Robinson, while last-man Hazlewood (4) nicked a full ball from the pacer to slip. Aussie skipper Cummins chipped in with another handy cameo of 22*.

Poll : 0 votes