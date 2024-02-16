What happened on Day 2 of the 3rd IND vs ENG 2024 Test?

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, on Friday, February 16 became only the second Indian bowler and ninth overall to claim 500 wickets in Test matches. He achieved the feat when he had England opener Zak Crawley caught for 15 at fine-leg on Day 2 of the third Test in Rajkot.

Ben Duckett, however, smashed 133* off 118 balls as England responded strongly to India’s first innings total of 445. At stumps on Day 2, the visitors were 207/2 after 35 overs, trailing India by 238 runs.

England began their innings on 5/0 after India were penalized five runs for running on the wicket. Duckett was the dominant partner in an opening-wicket stand of 89 in 13.1 overs. In the first over of the last session, he smacked Kuldeep Yadav for two consecutive boundaries. Two more fours followed in the next over bowled by Mohammed Siraj. The big hit kept flowing as Duckett brought up his 50 off 39 balls.

The first-wicket partnership ended when Crawley top-edged a sweep and offered a simple catch to give Ashwin his 500th Test wicket. Ollie Pope came in and showed intent right away. He charged down the track and walloped Kuldeep for a maximum.

In the 22nd over of England’s innings, Duckett slog-swept Ashwin for a six and pulled the next ball through midwicket for four. A few overs later, he reached an 88-ball ton by punching Siraj down the ground for four. At the other end, Pope brought out his paddles and reverse scoops, continuing to frustrate India.

There was some respite for India when the second-wicket stand of 93 was broken by Siraj. The Indian pacer got a fuller delivery to tail in and coaxed Rohit Sharma into taking the DRS for an lbw decision. India were rewarded with the wicket of Pope for 39 as ball tracking showed three reds.

Lower-order lifts India to 445 after Jadeja perishes early on Day 2

Earlier in the day, India resumed their first innings on 326/5 and finished on 445. Both overnight batters Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja perished early on Day 2. Kuldeep (4) nicked a good length delivery in the channel from James Anderson, while Jadeja (112) chipped a return catch to Joe Root.

Ashwin (37) and debutant Dhruv Jurel (46), however, batted with resolve, adding 77 runs for the eighth wicket to take India past the 400-run mark. While Jurel was patient for most part of his innings, he did ramp speedster Mark Wood for a maximum over the slips. Later in the innings, he pulled Rehan Ahmed for his second six of the match.

The defian stand ended when Ashwin was caught at mid-on while trying to take on Ahmed. At the other end, Jurel was looking good for a fifty on debut. He hit his third six when he launched Ahmed down the ground. The young leg-spinner, however, had his revenge the same over as Jurel nicked a length ball while attempting a late cut.

Jasprit Bumrah struck an entertaining 26 off 28 balls. He was last man out, lbw to Wood, as India fell short of 450.

