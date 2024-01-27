What happened on Day 3 of the 1st IND vs ENG 2024 Test?

Ollie Pope struck a magnificent hundred to keep England’s hopes alive in the first Test against India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, January 27. Pope was unbeaten on 148 off 208 balls at stumps on Day 3, a dazzling knock in which he struck 17 fours.

Thanks to the No. 3 batter’s resistance, England recovered from 163/5 to finish ended Day 3 on 316/6. They have built a lead of 126, which they would look to extend as much as possible on Sunday. At stumps on Day 3, Rehan Ahmed (16*) was giving Pope company, the duo having added 41 runs for the seventh wicket.

Earlier, after India were bowled out for 436 in their first innings, England began in positive fashion, adding 45 runs for the opening wicket. Ravichandran Ashwin got the much-needed breakthrough for India, having Zak Crawley (31) caught at slip with a smart piece of bowling from around the wicket.

England, however, continued to frustrate India as Ben Duckett and Pope featured in a 68-run stand for the second wicket. The visitors headed to lunch on Day 3 at 89/1 after 15 overs. Like in the first innings, Duckett batted with aggression, hitting seven fours in his knock. The left-hander, however, fell three short of his 50 in the second session, knocked over by a length ball from Jaspritt Bumrah that came in with the angle.

At the other end, Pope had settled in nicely. However, Duckett’s dismissal had given India a much-needed opening and they seized the moment by capturing three big wickets. Bumrah trapped Joe Root (2) leg before with another length ball that came in. Jonny Bairstow (10) paid the price for a misjudgment. He shouldered arms to a delivery from Jadeja and was clean bowled.

Ashwin then produced a brute to knock over England skipper Ben Stokes (6 off 33). The left-handed batter tried to defend a tossed-up delivery, but the ball gripped and turned past the outside edge and ended up hitting the stumps.

At 163/5, India were in command of proceedings. However, Pope found a reliable partner in Ben Foakes and the duo led England’s fightback, adding 112 for the sixth wicket. Pope moved into the 90s by reverse-sweeping Ashwin for four through covers. He reached a thoroughly deserved hundred by whipping Jadeja through midwicket for three runs.

Pope continued to reverse-sweep India’s spinners and was rewarded with boundaries as India’s frustration grew. They finally had some respite when Axar Patel ended Foakes' resistance for 34 off 81. A ball that was angled in from round the wicket kept low and the England keeper-batter could not stop it from hitting the stumps.

Root finished with four-fer as India are held to under 450

India began their first innings at 421/7 and would have been hoping to inch past the 450-run mark. Off-spinner Root (4/79), however, ensured that did not happen. He trapped Jadeja, who was unbeaten on 81 overnight, leg before for 87.

Bumrah (0) was cleaned up off the very next ball. Axar was then bowled by Rehan for 44 with one that kept low. Despite losing their last three wickets quickly, India still finished with a healthy lead of 190 runs. They still have the upper hand in the Test, but Pope has ensured that England too are very much in the contest.

