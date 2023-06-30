What happened on Day 3 of 2nd ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test at Lord’s?

Australia dominated Day 3 of the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord’s on Friday (June 30) as England refused to learn from their mistakes.

Resuming their first innings on 278-4, the hosts were bowled out for 325, losing their last six wickets for a mere 47 runs. Another defiant knock from opener Usman Khawaja (58 off 123) then guided Australia to 130-2 in 45.4 overs when rain forced early stumps.

The day began in disastrous fashion for England as captain Ben Stokes (17) perished to the second ball. He tried to play across the line to a good length delivery from Mitchell Starc (3/88) that straightened a bit. Stokes only managed a leading edge that was caught at third slip.

Harry Brook, who was unbeaten on 45 overnight, went on to complete a half-century, but fell immediately after reaching the milestone. He, too, fell to the short ball, backing away and miscuing a well-directed delivery at the body from Starc to cover.

Jonny Bairstow (16) fell in disappointing fashion, chipping one from Josh Hazlewood straight to mid-on. Travis Head then did an excellent job in Nathan Lyon’s absence, claiming two wickets in an over as England continued to slip.

The part-time spinner had Ollie Robinson (9) caught behind as the batter charged down the track and got an edge that was smartly pouched by the keeper. Stuart Broad (12) was then trapped lbw as he missed his sweep.

Pat Cummins brought the curtains down on England’s innings, having Josh Tongue (1) caught at short leg off a well-directed short ball aimed at the throat.

Khawaja leads Australia’s strong start in second innings

Having gained a significant 91-run first-innings lead, Australia extended their advantage as Khawaja and David Warner added 63 runs for the opening wicket.

Warner made a defiant 25 but fell to Tongue again, trapped leg before as he was beaten by one that nipped in sharply. Earlier, England could have dismissed Khawaja as well on 19, but James Anderson was caught off guard at midwicket as the Aussie opener pulled a short ball from Tongue.

Khawaja capitalised on the life and featured in a second-wicket stand of 60 with Marnus Labuschagne. The left-hander reached yet another resilient half-century, driving a friendly full-toss from Broad for four.

Labuschagne, though, once again failed to build on his start. After reaching 30, he cut a short and wide delivery from Anderson to backward point.

Despite Labuschagne’s exit, the Aussies went to stumps on Day 3 at Lord’s on the ascendancy. They had stretched their lead to 221 runs, with Steven Smith (6*) giving Khawaja company.

Poll : 0 votes