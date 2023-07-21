What happened on Day 3 of the 4th ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test in Manchester?

England continued their domination on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday, July 21. By stumps, they seemed in a great position to level the series 2-2. They would, however, need weather to aid their cause, with rain predicted for the last two days.

England began the day on 384/4, with a first innings lead of 67. They went on to score 592 as Harry Brook (61) and skipper Ben Stokes (51) contributed crucial half-centuries, while under-fire Jonny Bairstow answered his critics with terrific 99* off 81 balls.

Having gained a massive lead of 275 runs, the hosts then reduced the Aussies to 113/4 by stumps as Mark Wood (3/17) once again make a massive impact with his extra pace and zip.

Stokes began the day in aggressive fashion, going after the bowling. Brook joined in by smashing Mitchell Starc for three fours in an over as England’s lead crossed 100. The England skipper perished immediately after reaching his fifty, in an attempt to accelerate the scoring. He dragged a delivery from Pat Cummins back onto his stumps. Brook was the next to go, top-edging a short ball from Josh Hazlewood to deep backward square leg.

The Aussie pacer gave the hosts a boost by dismissing Chris Woakes (0), Mark Wood (6) and Stuart Broad (7) to complete a five-fer even as Bairstow kept finding the boundaries at the other end. The England keeper-batter featured in a last-wicket stand of 66 with James Anderson (5). Bairstow brought up his fifty in emphatic style, whipping Starc for a maximum over deep backward square leg.

A few overs later, he pulled Hazlewood for another six over deep square leg. Two more maximums followed off Cummins’ bowling as Bairstow raced towards a hundred. He was stranded on 99, though, as Anderson was trapped lbw by Cameron Green.

Wood strikes put England in complete control

To have a chance of saving the Test without help from the weather, Australia needed a solid start. Instead, they lost four wickets and were in big trouble by stumps. Wood took out Usman Khawaja (18), having him caught behind with one that bounced and had extra pace as well. David Warner’s (28) poor run continued as he chopped on to Woakes.

Steve Smith (17) registered another failure as he nicked a bouncer from Wood down leg to give the England fast bowler his 100th Test scalp. Travis Head (1) was also bounced out by a sharp delivery from Wood as he tamely fended one towards gully.

At stumps on Day 3, Marnus Labuschagne was holding fort on 44 and Mitchell Marsh on 1. Australia are trailing England by 162 runs with six second-innings wickets in hand.