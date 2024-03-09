What happened on Day 3 of the 5th IND vs ENG 2024 Test?

India hammered England by an innings and 64 runs on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday, March 9.

Resuming their first innings on 473/8, India were bowled out for 477 as James Anderson completed 700 Test scalps. Chasing a huge deficit of 259, England crumbed to 195 all out as Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 5/77 in the second innings of his 100th Test to go with his 4/51 in the first innings.

There was something for England to celebrate early in the first session as Anderson induced a nick from Kuldeep Yadav (30) and became the first pace bowler to pick up 700 Test scalps. Shoaib Bashir (5/173) then completed his five-fer, having Jasprit Bumrah (20) stumped. By lunch on Day 3, though, the writing was firmly on the wall as the hosts reduced England to 103/5.

Ben Duckett (2) was the first to go, clean bowled as he charged down the track to Ashwin. Zak Crawley (0) was the next to go, caught at backward short leg as Ashwin got one to turn in from a good length. The canny off-spinner had his third when Ollie Pope (19) top-edged a sweep. Jonny Bairstow, also playing in his 100th Test, came in and threw his bat around, as he has done in his recent knocks.

Bairstow, however, yet again failed to convert a start. He struck three fours and three sixes in his quick-fire 39 before Kuldeep got one to turn back in sharply and trapped him right in front of the stumps.

England skipper Ben Stokes’ woeful run in the Test series ended with another low score. He was bowled for two by Ashwin, knocked over by an arm ball, as England went to lunch with half their side back in the pavilion.

Joe Root’s resistance delays the inevitable in 5th IND vs ENG Test

Even as England kept losing wickets at one end, Joe Root offered stubborn resistance at the other. He batted with resolve and was the last man out for 84 off 128 balls, a knock which featured 12 fours.

Ashwin carried on the great work in the second session as well, knocking over Ben Foakes (8), who missed his slog sweep. Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets in the 35th over to leave England eight down. Tom Hartley (20) was trapped lbw with a full ball on the stumps. Mark Wood (0) was caught in front of the stumps with a yorker.

Shoaib Bashir (13) gave Root some good support to delay India’s victory push. His defiance ended when he was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja, beaten by a full and quick delivery. Root then holed out to long-on off Kuldeep as India completed a 4-1 drubbing of England.

