What happened on Day 4 of 1st ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test?

Set a target of 281, Australia ended Day 4 of the first Ashes 2023 Test against England at Edgbaston at 107/3 on Monday, June 19 as the match headed for a thrilling finale. The Aussies need a further 174 runs on Day 5 to go 1-0 up in the series, while England need seven wickets to take the early lead.

Australia began their chase in confident fashion as the openers added 61 for the first wicket. David Warner batted with defiance, but Ollie Robinson produced a beauty to end his stay on 36. The right-arm pacer got one to pitch on a good length outside off stump and straighten. Warner could only nick the ball to the keeper.

For Marnus Labuschagne (13), it was almost a repeat of the first-innings dismissal as he once again perished to Stuart Broad, poking at an away going delivery outside off. Broad then produced another moment of brilliance as Steve Smith (6) also nicked one that swung away slightly to the keeper.

At stumps on Day 4, Usman Khawaja was batting on 34 and nightwatchman Scott Boland on 13.

England Cricket @englandcricket



He entices Steve Smith into the drive and he's nicked it!



Australia 3 down



#EnglandCricket | #Ashes Broady is on one here... 🤩He entices Steve Smith into the drive and he's nicked it!Australia 3 down Broady is on one here... 🤩 He entices Steve Smith into the drive and he's nicked it! Australia 3 down 👀 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes https://t.co/QFTdSrkzN0

Earlier, resuming their second innings on 28/2, England were bowled out for 273 as Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon picked up four wickets each. Joe Root attempted a few reverse-scoops at the start of the innings including one off the first ball. He even managed a six off Boland’s bowling

Ollie Pope, however, perished for 14, cleaned up by a brilliant yorker from Cummins (4/63). Root was looking good for another big score. However, he fell for 46 off 55 balls, stumped off Lyon’s bowling as he ran past a delivery that spun sharply.

Harry Brook and Ben Stokes also crossed the 40-mark, but failed to carry on. Brook smashed five fours before being dismissed by Lyon for 46 off 52 balls. The England batter dragged a delivery to midwicket, where Labuschagne took a good, low catch.

Lower-order lifts England to 273

Keeper-batter Jonny Bairstow scored 20 before being trapped lbw by Lyon as he missed a reverse-sweep. Stokes (43) was the next to go as Cummins won the battle of captains. The Aussie pacer got a full delivery to angle into the stumps and beat the left-hander’s defensive push. Stokes went for the review, but ball tracking showed the ball clipping the top of leg stump.

All-rounder Moeen Ali fell to Josh Hazlewood for 19, gloving a short ball to the keeper. However, a handy 27 from Robinson aided England’s cause. Broad (10*) and James Anderson (12) also chipped in as the hosts ended up crossing the 270-run mark.

