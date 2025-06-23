What happened on Day 4 of the 1st ENG vs IND 2025 Test in Leeds?

KL Rahul (137) and Rishabh Pant (118) hit fine hundreds as India scored 364 in their second innings on Day 4 of the first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on Monday, June 23. Set to chase a target of 371, England went to stumps on Day 4 at 21-0 after six overs. The hosts need a further 350 runs for victory on Day 5 of the closely-contested Test match.

India began Day 4 in Leeds at 90-2. Skipper Shubman Gill, however, perished for eight early in the first session. Having added only a couple of runs to his overnight score, he inside-edged one from Brydon Carse onto his off stump. There was not much joy for England thereafter, though, as Rahul and Pant combined forces to add 195 runs for the fourth wicket.

Pant struck 15 fours and three sixes in his belligerent knock. With his second hundred in the match, he broke a few more records. The southpaw is now only the second wicketkeeper-batter to slam hundreds in both innings of a Test match. Zimbabwe's former captain Andy Flower scored 142 & 199* against South Africa in Harare in September 2001.

Pant perished to Shoaib Bashir in his endeavor to up the ante as he mistimed a slog sweep to long on. Rahul's defiance ended when he dragged a delivery from Carse that bounced a little extra back onto his stumps. The opening batter occupied the crease for 381 minutes during which he faced 247 balls and hit 18 fours, notching up his ninth Test ton in the process.

India suffer another batting collapse after Rahul's exit

While Rahul was dismissed, Team India's second innings score read a healthy 333-5. However, they lost six wickets for 31 runs to crumble to 364 all-out. Comeback man Karun Nair looked good for his 20 before chipping a simple return catch to Chris Woakes. Shardul Thakur (4) then flashed at one outside off stump and was caught at slip off Josh Tongue.

The procession of wickets continued as Mohammed Siraj (0) gloved a short ball down leg off Tongue's bowling. The England pacer had three wickets in four balls when he Jasprit Bumrah (0) inside-edged at attempted slog onto the stumps. Prasidh Krishna (0) then miscued a big hit off Bashir, leaving Ravindra Jadeja (25*) stranded at the other end.

