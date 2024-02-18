What happened on Day 4 of the 3rd IND vs ENG 2024 Test?

India hammered England by 434 runs on Day 4 of the Rajkot Test on Sunday, February 18. With the thumping triumph, the hosts registered their biggest victory by margin of runs in Test cricket.

Resuming their second innings on 196/2, India declared on 430/4 as Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his second successive double hundred. Set a mammoth target of 557, a drained-out England folded up for 122 in 39.4 overs as Ravindra Jadeja claimed 5/41.

It all fell apart for the visitors from the very start of the chase. First-innings centurion Ben Duckett was run out for 4 following a horrible mix-up with Zak Crawley. Jasprit Bumrah then trapped Crawley (11) leg-before with one that came back in. It was a marginal decision that went India’s way on umpire’s call as England headed to Tea at 18/2.

Jadeja struck early in the final session of play, having Ollie Pope (3) caught at slip as he attempted a square cut. Jonny Bairstow (4), Joe Root (7) and England captain Ben Stokes (15) all fell to the sweep stroke as they failed to get bat on ball. Bairstow and Root fell to Jadeja, while Stokes was done in by Kuldeep Yadav. The captain’s dismissal left England in dire straits at 50/6.

The scoreline became 50/7 as Rehan Ahmed (0) was caught at long-on, trying to take on Kuldeep. Ben Foakes (16) offered brief resistance before he was caught behind off Jadeja, top-edging a cut.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who rejoined the team on Sunday, helped himself to the wicket of Tom Hartley (16) as the left-hander inside-edged one back onto the stumps. Fittingly, Jadeja claimed the last wicket of the Test and also completed his five-fer as Mark Wood (33 off 15) slammed one straight to the fielder at long-off.

Jaiswal, Sarfaraz pummel England bowlers

Earlier, India continued their impressive performance with the bat as Shubman Gill and Kuldeep took the score from 196/2 to 246. Gill was looking set for a hundred, but missed out after a yes-no situation with Kuldeep. He was run out for 91 off 151 balls. Kuldeep’s resistance ended as he was caught at slip off Ahmed for 27 off 91 balls.

Jaiswal, who resumed his innings after retiring hurt the previous day, was then joined by his Mumbai teammate Sarfaraz Khan. With a big lead on the board, the duo enjoyed themselves, adding an unbroken 172 runs for the fifth wicket.

Jaiswal smashed 214* off 236 balls, clubbing 14 fours and 12 sixes. Debutant Sarfaraz (68* off 72) scored his second half-century of the match, hitting six fours and three sixes. After India declared, the bowlers took over and ensured a 2-1 lead for the hosts.

