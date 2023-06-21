What happened on Day 5 of 1st ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test?

Australia beat England by two wickets in a thrilling finish to a closely contested opening Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston on Tuesday, June 20.

Chasing 281, Australia were on the back foot at 227/8. However, Pat Cummins (44* off 73) played a captain’s knock and featured in an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 55 with Nathan Lyon (16* off 28) to pull off a famous win for Australia in a Test which had shades of Edgbaston 2005.

With England on top, Cummins held his nerve commendably and guided the team home. After part-timer Joe Root had Alex Carey (20) caught-and-bowled, Cummins took him on and slammed him for two sixes to launch Australia’s fightback.

England could have dismissed Lyon on 2 as he took on a short ball from Stuart Broad. However, Ben Stokes could not hold to an extremely difficult chance at square leg. He leapt one-handed even as the ball was going over his head. The England captain briefly appeared to have the ball in control but could not complete the catch.

When England took the new ball, Lyon played a beautiful off-drive for four off Broad’s bowling. He controlled his instinct to go after the short ball and held one end up.

Fittingly, Cummins hit the winning runs by steering Ollie Robinson to the deep third man fence and celebrated by throwing his bat and helmet. It was a dramatic end to a thrilling Test match.

England strike key blows before Cummins has the final say

Australia resumed their second innings on 107/3 after a long rain delay on Day 5. Nightwatchman Scott Boland perished for 20, nicking Broad to the keeper. Travis Head (16) was then squared up by Moeen Ali and nicked the delivery to slip. Australia were five down for 143 as Head walked back to the pavilion.

Usman Khawaja (65) and Cameron Green (28), however, added 49 for the sixth wicket to boost the visitors’ hopes. Khawaja followed up his first-innings hundred with a defiant half-century to keep England at bay.

Robinson, however, ended the dangerous stand as Green chopped a length ball back onto the stumps. Stokes then ended Khawaja’s resistance with a leg-cutter that the Australian opener dragged back onto his stumps. Khawaja faced 197 balls for his 65, hitting seven fours.

Root dropped a tough return catch from Carey when he was on 10. The former England captain held on to another chance from the Aussie keeper-batter a few overs later.

At 227/8, the hosts seemed to have the match in the bag. But there was one final twist left. Unfortunately for England, the hero of the decisive act was the Australian captain.

