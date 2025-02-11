What happened the last time England played an ODI match in Ahmedabad before IND vs ENG 2025?

India and England are all set to clash in the third ODI of the ongoing bilateral series on Wednesday (February 12). The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the encounter. The hosts have already won the three-match series, following convincing victories in Nagpur and Cuttack over the past week.

The English team batted first in both matches and failed to defend the targets. They will be hoping to put on a better performance in the upcoming ODI in Ahmedabad and gather momentum going into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which commences on February 19.

England's last two games in Ahmedabad were during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 held in India. Initially, the Jos Buttler-led side squared off against New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament. The Kiwis exacted revenge for their defeat in the 2019 World Cup final with a clinical nine-wicket victory after chasing 283 emphatically.

England's latest ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium was against Australia in the league phase of the tournament. Australia batted first after losing the toss and got all out for 286 in 49.3 overs on the back of contributions from Marnus Labuschagne (71), Steve Smith (44), and Cameron Green (47). Pacer Chris Woakes scalped four wickets for England in the bowling department.

In response, England could only reach 253 in 48.1 overs before losing all their wickets, suffering a dismal loss against their arch-rivals. Ben Stokes (64), Dawid Malan (50), and Moeen Ali (42) fought for them with the bat, but others failed to extend support. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa stole the show for Australia with brilliant figures of 10-0-21-3, which earned him the Player of the Match award. The defending champions were eliminated from the World Cup following this defeat.

England's overall ODI record at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

The English team has a poor record at the Narendra Modi Stadium, having won only once across four games. Their only victory at the venue came in 2006 against West Indies. They suffered two losses against New Zealand and one versus Australia in the remaining games. They are yet to face India in an ODI here.

