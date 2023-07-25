What are India’s remaining series in 2023-25 WTC cycle after West Indies tour?

India, two-time World Test Championship (WTC) finalists, began the new championship cycle (2023-25) with an innings and 141-run against the West Indies. The Rohit Sharma-led side won the series 1-0 after the second Test was called off due to persistent rain on the final day.

Following the two-Test series against the West Indies, India began their six-series WTC cycle, including away Tests against South Africa and Australia.

After dominating the West Indies, India play their next Test series after a gap of five months. They tour South Africa for two Tests in December, where they hope to win a series for the first time. The Proteas won the last series against India 2-1 in 2021-22.

The Boxing Day Test will be played from December 26-30 in Centurion, while Cape Town will host the second from January 3-7.

The Indians will then tour Australia in December for five-match Border Gavaskar Trophy. They have beaten the Aussies in back-to-back tours (2-1) in 2018-19 and 2021-22 under Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane (after India had lost the first Test under Kohli).

India to host England, Bangladesh and New Zealand in WTC 2023-25 cycle

India host England, Bangladesh and New Zealand in the new WTC cycle. They will first play England for a five-match Test series in January and February 2024. The hosts will look to register a hat-trick of series wins against England at home.

The English registered their last series win against India in 2012-13 under Alastair Cook. Ben Stokes, who guided England to a 3-0 whitewash against Pakistan, will look to continue his team's recent dominance in the sub-continent.

Following India's home series again England, Bangladesh will tour India for a two-match Test series in September and October next year. Bangladesh will hope to register their first win against India in the format, with India winning 11 of 13 Tests.

India will host their final home series of the WTC cycle against New Zealand (three Tests) in October and November 2024. The BlackCaps are yet to register a Test series win in India.

Schedule

India tour of South Africa 2023-24: Two Tests - December 2023 to January 2024

England tour of India 2024: Five Tests - January/February 2024

Bangladesh tour of India 2024: Two Tests - September/October 2024

New Zealand tour of India 2024: Three Tests - October/November 2024

India tour of Australia (Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25): Five Tests - December 2024 - January 2025