"What a load of junk. Australian grounds are twice the size of England grounds anyway" - Michael Clarke on England's 'short boundary' Ashes plans

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke believes that England's plans to deploy short boundaries will not deter Australian bowlers by any means. According to a report by The Times last week, the hosts are considering bringing the rope well in to throw off the Aussies and maximize their aggressive style.

The upcoming Ashes series marks one of the most highly anticipated ones considering England's rise in the longest format of late. Australia, on the other hand, last won the urn on English soil back in 2001, leading to an unwanted streak that has lasted over two decades now.

While Australia triumphed 4-0 in the most recent Ashes series in 2021-22, the last Ashes series in England resulted in a thrilling 2-2 draw. With Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum at the helm for almost a year, England have lost only two Tests and have compiled ruthless wins over New Zealand, India, South Africa, and Pakistan in the process.

Claiming that shortening the boundaries will have almost no impact, Clarke said on Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast:

“What a load of junk. Australian grounds are twice the size of England grounds anyway. That’s why there’s less sixes from the Australian players. Bat at the MCG you’ve got 90m boundaries, bat in England you’ve got 60m boundaries. Who cares? Both teams have got to bat.”

As Clarke mentions, there is a stark difference in boundary sizes between Australian and English venues. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) boasts one of the largest boundary distances, while Edgbaston's shortest boundary measures a mere 60 meters, the bare minimum according to the ICC guidelines.

"We want to go out there and score quickly" - Ben Stokes desires flat tracks for the Ashes against Australia

England Test team captain Ben Stokes has expressed his desire for flat and fast surfaces for the five-match series in a bid to reclaim the urn.

England have benefitted from playing on surfaces that boast minimal help for the bowlers, with the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, and other batters piling on runs at a rapid rate to break down the opposition bowling unit.

Speaking to Sky Sports in the buildup to the Ashes, Stokes mentioned:

“We’ve been very clear with the groundstaff around England about what type of wickets we want and they’ve been very responsive to us, which is good. We want fast, flat wickets. We want to go out there and score quickly.”

The Ashes 2023 will begin on June 16 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The Pat Cummins-led Australian side have already announced their squad for the same.

Who will win the highly anticipated Ashes series? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes