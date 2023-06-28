What were the pitch invaders protesting against on Day 1 of 2nd Ashes Test?

At least three people have been arrested for their protest at Lord’s in London on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test on Wednesday (June 28).

This development came following their insensitive acts after they trespassed the pitch and threw orange powder onto the ground after the very first over the game.

The climate protestors were seen wearing ‘Just stop oil’ T-shirts and holding a bag of orange powder in their attempt to damage the pitch.

Amid the dramatic turn of events, England players restrained ground invaders to prevent the protestors from damaging the pitch.

English Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow charged at one of the protestors. The 33-year-old lifted one of the three protestors and carried him all the way to the boundary rope and handed him to the ground security before the cops took over.

Bairstow then rushed to the dressing room to change his gear while ground staff cleared the mess leading to a five minutes delay.

For the uninitiated, activists from the ‘just stop oil’ organization have staged protests all across the United Kingdom. They recently covered an energy company’s building in orange paint in Canary Wharf and also halted traffic in London on Tuesday.

In a precautionary move, backup pitches have been prepared for Tests in case any protestor damage the pitch, which can lead to game abandonment amongst serious consequences.

MCC condemns the incident after protestors trespass security in the second Ashes Test

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), meanwhile, have condemned the incident as protestors trespassed the security during the second Ashes Test for their insensitive act before being taken into custody by the Metropolitan Police.

In a statement, MCC chief executive Gary Lavendar said:

“MCC condemn in the strongest possible terms today’s pitch incursion and with (sic) the behavior of the protestors involved. MCC condemn in the strongest possible terms today’s pitch incursion and with (sic) the behavior of the protestors involved."

As far as the match is concerned, Australia were 73-1 after Lunch after Usman Khawaja was cleaned up by Josh Tongue, with David Warner at the crease.

