What problems are fans facing while booking 2023 World Cup tickets?

2023 World Cup tickets sale for India matches began earlier today, August 29. The organizers planned a special pre-sale of tickets for all nine games involving the Men in Blue. The sale began at 6 PM, but due to high demand, the web servers of the ticketing partner BookMyShow crashed.

While some fans got the early access to the tickets, others had to wait in queues for a long time before returning empty-handed. Since it was only a pre-sale, limited tickets were up for sale for all the nine matches.

However, a considerable number of fans showed interest, resulting in long queues, with some fans even being asked to wait for more than 12 hours. Another problem that the fans faced was that once they finished the queue time and reached the booking page, they got a 'Something Went Wrong' message.

After the fans selected their seats and pressed the 'Next' option, they saw an error message from BookMyShow in a red notification bar. The dejected fans had to return empty-handed after waiting for so long. In just a couple of hours, all tickets for pre-sale had been sold out.

How to buy 2023 World Cup tickets for India matches after pre-sale?

The pre-sale was scheduled to end on August 30 at 6 PM. However, an overwhelming response from the fans resulted in tickets vanishing in just a few hours. The ticket sales for non-India matches are still open on the BookMyShow website and application.

Tickets for India matches will go on sale in a phase-wise plan from August 30 onwards. Here is the schedule for 2023 World Cup tickets:

August 30: India warm-up matches at Trivandrum and Guwahati

August 31: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

September 1: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

September 2: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

September 3: India match at Ahmedabad

The start time for all ticket sales is 8 PM IST on the respective days. Since it will be a phase-wise sale of 2023 World Cup tickets, the server issues should not spoil the fans' experience during the next few days.