What are the revised session timings for Day 1 of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test at The Oval?

By Shankar
Published Jul 31, 2025 20:04 IST
Surrey v Hampshire - Rothesay County Championship - Source: Getty
Play was interrupted by rain on Day 1 of the fifth England versus India Test- Source: Getty

The opening day of the fifth and final England versus India Test match at The Oval was interrupted due to rain. The visitors were 72/2 when a heavy downpour forced the players to leave the field and take an early lunch. Play was interrupted for just over two hours before finally resuming at 7.30 pm IST (3pm local time).

Ad

As per the revised playing conditions, the second session will be played between 7.30pm and 9.35pm IST. Tea will be taken between 9.35pm and 9.55pm. The final session of play will be played between 9.55pm and 11.30pm. Play can go on for an additional 30 minutes to try and meet the requirement of 90 overs to be bowled by the end of the day.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This is only the second time in the series when play has been interrupted by rain. Short spells of rain were witnessed during the second Test match at Edgbaston. There has not been a single day's play that has been fully washed out in the series so far.

Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan restart rebuild as play resumes after rain break at The Oval

After being put into bat under overcast skies at The Oval, India lost their opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul cheaply in the opening session of play. Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill then began the rebuild before rain stopped play just before lunch.

Gill added another batting record to an ever-growing list in the ongoing series on Day 1 at The Oval. He broke the record for the most runs made by an Indian captain in a bilateral series. He went past Sunil Gavaskar's tally of 732 runs that he had made against West Indies in 1979. At the time of writing, India were 83/3 after 28 overs.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications