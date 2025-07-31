What are the revised session timings for Day 1 of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test at The Oval?

The opening day of the fifth and final England versus India Test match at The Oval was interrupted due to rain. The visitors were 72/2 when a heavy downpour forced the players to leave the field and take an early lunch. Play was interrupted for just over two hours before finally resuming at 7.30 pm IST (3pm local time).As per the revised playing conditions, the second session will be played between 7.30pm and 9.35pm IST. Tea will be taken between 9.35pm and 9.55pm. The final session of play will be played between 9.55pm and 11.30pm. Play can go on for an additional 30 minutes to try and meet the requirement of 90 overs to be bowled by the end of the day.This is only the second time in the series when play has been interrupted by rain. Short spells of rain were witnessed during the second Test match at Edgbaston. There has not been a single day's play that has been fully washed out in the series so far.Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan restart rebuild as play resumes after rain break at The OvalAfter being put into bat under overcast skies at The Oval, India lost their opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul cheaply in the opening session of play. Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill then began the rebuild before rain stopped play just before lunch.Gill added another batting record to an ever-growing list in the ongoing series on Day 1 at The Oval. He broke the record for the most runs made by an Indian captain in a bilateral series. He went past Sunil Gavaskar's tally of 732 runs that he had made against West Indies in 1979. At the time of writing, India were 83/3 after 28 overs.