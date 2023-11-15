What is Rohit Sharma’s record in semi-finals of the ODI World Cup?

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has led from the front with the bat for the hosts in the 2023 ODI World Cup. He has got the team off to some blazing starts, easing the path for the batters to follow. As India face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup, his performance will be crucial again.

Rohit heads into the knockout stage of the tournament as the fourth-leading run-getter. In nine innings, he has smashed 503 runs at an average of 55.89 and an excellent strike rate of 121.50. The 36-year-old has one hundred and three half-centuries to his credit in the 2023 World Cup.

Rohit began the tournament with a duck against Australia in Chennai but followed it up with 131 against Afghanistan in Delhi and 86 against Pakistan in Ahmedabad. The right-handed batter contributed 87 against England in Lucknow on a tricky surface and 61 versus Netherlands in Bengaluru.

Rohit Sharma doesn’t have an impressive record in the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup

The seasoned batter did not feature in the 2011 World Cup but was part of the Men in Blue squads that reached the semi-finals in 2015 and 2019.

Rohit was looking good against Australia in the 2015 semi-final in Sydney. He scored 34 off 48 but was knocked over by Mitchell Johnson with a quick delivery that nipped back and hit the stumps. Chasing 329, the Men in Blue were all out for 233, going down by 95 runs.

The veteran right-handed batter had a terrific run in the 2019 World Cup, notching up a record five centuries. However, he was dismissed for one off four balls in the semi-final against New Zealand in Manchester.

Rohit paid the price for flirting at a delivery outside off stump from Matt Henry that angled in and straightened away late. India crumbed to 5/3 in a chase of 240 and eventually lost the match by 18 runs.

If we look at Rohit’s record in the semi-finals of the other ICC ODI event, the Champions Trophy, he scored 33 against Sri Lanka in Cardiff in the 2013 edition.

He then smashed 123* off 129 balls in the 2017 semi-final against Bangladesh in Birmingham. India ended up hammering Bangladesh by nine wickets, gunning down a target of 265 in 40.1 overs.