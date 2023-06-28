What is the round-robin and knockout format in which World Cup 2023 will be played?

The much-awaited schedule for ODI World Cup 2023 was released on Tuesday, June 27 by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). As per the official schedule, a total of 48 matches will be played across 10 venues in India from October 5 to November 19.

The tournament will kick-off with a rematch of the 2019 final between defending champions England and runners-up New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The same venue will also play host to the marquee clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on October 15. The final of the World Cup will also be played in Ahmedabad.

A total of 10 nations will be participating in World Cup 2023. Of these teams, eight have already been confirmed. Two more sides will make the cut from the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, which will conclude on July 9.

World Cup 2023 format explained

The ICC World Cup 2023 will be played in the round-robin and knockout format. The same format was used for the 2019 edition in England as well. In the round-robin stage [the league stage of the World Cup], each of the ten teams that have qualified will face each other once. In other words, each team will play nine matches in the first round.

After the conclusion of the round-robin stage, the top four teams in the points table will progress to the knockout stage [semi-finals] of the World Cup. The first semi-final will be played between the team finishing first and fourth in the points table. The second semi-final will feature the sides finishing second and third after the round-robin stage. The winners of the two semi-finals will clash in the World Cup 2023 final on November 19.

While Ahmedabad will host the final, the first semi-final will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15 and the second at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16.

World Cup formats in recent editions

Looking at previous editions, the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand was contested by 14 teams. The sides were divided into two groups of seven teams each. The top four sides from each group qualified for the quarter-finals, which was followed by the semi-finals and the final. The 2011 World Cup held in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka also featured in similar format.

The 2007 edition in West Indies was played in a different format. Sixteen teams took part and were divided into four groups of four each. The top two sides from each of the four groups progressed to the Super 8 round. Teams who met in the group stage carried forward their result against each other and did not play again in this round. The top four teams qualified for the semis.

ICC Cricket World Cup @cricketworldcup



How the Super Six standings look at the end of the Qualifier group stages The race for the final two #CWC23 spots is heating upHow the Super Six standings look at the end of the Qualifier group stages The race for the final two #CWC23 spots is heating up 🔥How the Super Six standings look at the end of the Qualifier group stages 👀 https://t.co/LjWB7hpWvw

The 1999 World Cup in England and the 2003 World Cup in South Africa had similar formats. Teams were divided into two groups and the top three sides from each group progressed to the Super Sixes. This was followed by the semis and the final.

Poll : 0 votes