"What a shame" - Fans react as South Africa lose to India by eight wickets in one-sided 1st ODI

Team India beat South Africa by eight wickets in a one-sided game at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, December 17. With the win, the visitors took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

The Men in Blue bundled out the Proteas for just 116 after 27.3 overs after being asked to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh scalped a fifer, while Avesh Khan bagged four wickets. None of the batters got going except Andile Phehlukwayo (33 off 49) and Tony de Zorzi (28 off 22), whose contributions took the hosts past the three-figure mark.

In response, half-centuries from debutante Sai Sudharsan (55 not out off 43 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (52 off 45 deliveries) helped India chase down the target in 100 balls.

Fans on X lauded Team India following their thumping win over South Africa. One user wrote:

"Pinky Pinky Ponky Arshdeep Singh."

"Completely different to what we expected" - KL Rahul reacts to India’s eight-wicket over South Africa in 1st ODI

India captain KL Rahul expressed his delight to register his victory as skipper in South Africa in the 50-over format. He expressed his surprise as pacers dominated the game ahead of spinners and lauded the youngsters for grabbing the opportunity in senior players' absence. In his post-match comments, Rahul said:

“I am happy. Good to have a win under the belt. Completely different to what we expected. The plan was to get the spinners in the game. The boys did really well. The boys did well to stay disciplined."

He added:

"The ball kept moving around. There is a lot of cricket being played. You prioritize one format. For now, it is Tests and T20s. Everyone is performing and trying to do well for the country. Good chance for them to get a taste of international cricket.”

The two teams will next play at St. George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday, December 19.

