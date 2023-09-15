What is Shreyas Iyer’s latest fitness update in Asia Cup 2023? 

Team India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer picked up a back spasm ahead of the side's Super Four encounter against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. He was forced to sit out of the subsequent fixture against Sri Lanka as well.

However, Iyer was seen batting in the nets ahead of the Bangladesh game on Friday, which led to fans anticipating his return.

However, the right-handed batter wasn't included in the playing XI for the fixture. In an official update, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that while Shreyas Iyer has shown improvement, he is yet to regain full fitness.

"Shreyas Iyer has shown improvement but he is not yet fully fit," the official update read.

Notably, Iyer made his comeback in India's first group-stage clash of the Asia Cup 2023 following a long injury layoff. He scored 14 runs against Pakistan on his return. He didn't get a chance to bat in the next game against Nepal as the Men in Blue completed a 10-wicket victory.

India elect to field first in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match vs Bangladesh

The contest between India and Bangladesh is a dead rubber, considering that Rohit Sharma and company have already qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 final.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been eliminated from the continental competition. India won the toss and decided to field first at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Men in Blue tested their bench strength, making five changes to their side for the encounter. Here are the two playing XIs:

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, and Prasidh Krishna.

BAN: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Mustafizur Rahman.