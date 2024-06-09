What time is the India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup match?

The much anticipated India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup match is set to be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9. The game starts at 8:00 PM (IST), i.e. 10:30 AM (local time).

The two sides have had contrasting starts to their respective campaigns. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team clinched a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Ireland in their opening encounter, successfully chasing down a modest 97-run target in 12.2 overs.

Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered an embarrassing five-run Super Over defeat to the United States of America (USA). Babar Azam and company will aim to bounce back by coming up with an improved performance in their second fixture.

However, trumping India won't be an easy feat for them, given the Men in Blue's superior record against them at T20 World Cups. Out of the seven times that the two Asian giants have squared off in the T20 World Cup history, India have emerged victoriously six times (once via Bowl Out).

The India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup contest is expected to be played in front of a packed audience. A dominant win here would do wonders for the confidence of the two teams at this juncture of the tournament.

"Even the curator is confused" - Rohit Sharma on the New York pitch ahead of India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup match

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, ahead of the India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup clash, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma gave his take on the unpredictability of the New York pitch.

He pointed out how the surface have behaved differently in different games, even leaving the pitch curators confused.

"New York is not our home ground. We have played two matches here but we don't have much awareness about its nature. It behaves differently on different days, so even the curator is confused. So, you can imagine the kind of thinking we need to put in. We don't know on which pitch we are playing (against Pakistan), so, whoever plays better cricket will win the match," Rohit said.

Rohit Sharma notched up a half-century against Ireland, scoring 52 runs off 37 balls. He was retired hurt after being hit on the elbow.

