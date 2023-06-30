What is the update on Nathan Lyon's injury suffered on Day 2 of Lord's Test? 

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon was out of action in the final few hours of Day 2 of the ongoing Lord's Test after suffering a calf injury while fielding. The veteran player was innocuously chasing down a ball during the 37th over of England's innings before he tweaked his right calf and hobbled his way off the field.

The visitors missed the services of their lone spinner towards the end of the day's play as the pacers stuck with their short-ball strategy. This also comes as a huge blow for Australia, who will have to face the prospect that Lyon may not bowl in the remainder of the second Test or even the series, depending on the extent of the injury.

Top-scorer of Australia's first-innings, Steve Smith, issued a bleak update on Nathan Lyon's injury after Stumps on Day 2 at Lord's. He said:

“I haven’t been up in the sheds yet but it didn’t look good and doesn’t look ideal for the rest of the game. Your spin bowler, it’s one player, one role. Batters, there’s loads of us so it’s a bit different. If he’s no good he’d be a huge loss.”

In the absence of Lyon, the spin-bowling responsibilities fell down to Smith and Travis Head, who bowled a combined total of six overs toward the end of the day's play.

Smith continued:

“Hopefully I won’t have to bowl too muchHe’s the one who’s going to have to take a fair amount of the spin overs. It’s not great when you lose your spinner on a surface that isn’t offering much for the seam bowlers.”

Nathan Lyon had created history by retaining his place in the playing XI after the series opener. The spinner marked his 100th consecutive appearance in Tests for Australia, becoming the first specialist bowler to achieve the feat in the history of the sport.

"We've got Todd Murphy waiting in the wings" - Steve Smith on Australia's plans should they have to brace for the worst over Nathan Lyon

England lost their first-choice spinner, Jack Leach, to injury during the lead-up to the Ashes and went for an all-out seam bowling attack in the ongoing Lord's Test. While Australia will make do with Smith, Head, and Labuschagne in the second Test, it is certainly not viewed as a long-term plan if Nathan Lyon is out of commission.

Stating that Todd Murphy should fill the void left by the 35-year-old finger spinner in case he does not recover from his injury, Smith said:

"He could be a huge loss. However we've got Todd Murphy waiting in the wings. He's been bowling beautifully in the nets. I'd be confident if he came in he'd do a terrific job for us. But fingers crossed Nathan's alright."

The spinner played an instrumental role in Australia's win in the series opener at Edgbaston. He not only picked up eight wickets but also chipped in with a priceless cameo during the run chase on the final day.

Will the senior off-spinner recover in time to feature in the 2023 Ashes? Let us know what you think.

