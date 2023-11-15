What is Virat Kohli’s record in semi-finals of the ODI World Cup?

There will be high expectations from senior batter Virat Kohli when Team India face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The 35-year-old has been in exceptional form in the ICC tournament and will look to carry on his great run.

In fact, Kohli heads into the knockouts of the 2023 World Cup as the leading run-getter in the tournament. In nine innings, he has notched up 594 runs at an average of 99 and a strike rate of 88.52. The senior batter has struck two hundreds and five fifties in the competition.

The right-handed batter began the World Cup with a defiant 85 against Australia in Chennai and followed it up with 55* against Afghanistan.in Delhi. He scored 103* against Bangladesh in Pune, 95 against New Zealand in Dharamsala, 88 against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, 101* against South Africa in Kolkata, and 51 against Netherlands in Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli does not have a good record in the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup

While Kohli has been terrific in the 2023 World Cup, he does not have a great record when it comes to the semi-finals of the ICC event. The 35-year-old has featured in three ODI World Cup semi-finals so far and has been dismissed for single-figure scores on all three occasions.

Kohli was out for 9 off 21 balls, caught at backward point off Wahab Riaz in the 2011 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan in Mohali. He, however, went on to contribute a crucial 35 in the final against Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

The ace batter was dismissed for 1 off 13 balls in the 2015 World Cup semi-final against Australia in Sydney. Kohli top-edged a short ball off Mitchell Johnson and was caught by the keeper. India ended up being hammered by 95 runs, responding with 233 after being set 329.

Kohli again fell for 1 in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Manchester. He was trapped lbw by Trent Boult with a full delivery that beat the batter for swing. India were bowled out 221 in a chase of 240, going down by 18 runs.

Incidentally, all three of Kohli’s dismissals in the ODI World Cup semi-finals have come against left-arm pacers. He will be up against Boult on Wednesday as well at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.