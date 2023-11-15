What is Virat Kohli’s record at Wankhede Stadium in international cricket?

Seasoned Team India batter Virat Kohli has displayed tremendous form in the 2023 ODI World Cup. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that he has been one of the key reasons behind the Men in Blue’s unbeaten run in the league stage of the ICC event.

Kohli is, in fact, the leading run-getter in the tournament, with 594 runs in nine innings at an average of 99 and a strike rate of 88.52. He has notched up two hundreds and five fifties, displaying amazing consistency with the willow.

The 35-year-old will be keen to carry on his great form when India clash with New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. Looking at Kohli’s ODI record at the venue, he has played seven matches, scoring 357 runs at an excellent average of 59.50.

Incidentally, the star Indian batter’s only ODI hundred at the venue came against the Black Caps in October 2017. The 35-year-old scored 121 off 125 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes. The knock went in vain, though, as the Kiwis chased down a target of 281 to win the game by six wickets.

Kohli scored 35 off 49 balls in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka, steadying the innings in the company of Gautam Gambhir after the Men in Blue had lost Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar cheaply.

The right-handed batter scored 86* off 99 against England in October 2011, a fine knock which featured 11 fours. When India took on Sri Lanka in the league match of the 2023 World Cup earlier this month, Kohli again starred with the bat, compiling a mature 88 off 94 balls.

Virat Kohli’s record at Wankhede Stadium in T20Is

It we take a look at Kohli’s T20I record at the Wankhede Stadium, he has again produced exceptional numbers. In three matches, he has scored 197 runs. Kohli hit 38 off 20 against England in December 2012 and starred with 89* off 47 in the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final against West Indies, albeit in a losing score.

Expand Tweet

He also clobbered an unbeaten 70 off only 29 balls against the Windies in December 2019. The swashbuckling knock featured four fours and seven sixes as India put up 240/3 batting first and won the game by 67 runs.

Virat Kohli’s record at Wankhede Stadium in Tests

Kohli has played five Tests at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, notching up 469 runs at an average of 58.62. He has hit a double hundred at the venue, scoring a sublime 235 against England in December 2016. The former India captain also has three half-centuries to his name at the venue in Tests.