"When the Ashes are on, he's on" - Michael Vaughan showers praise on Stuart Broad for reaching the milestone of 600 Test wickets

Former England captain Michael Vaughan hailed veteran pacer Stuart Broad for becoming only the fifth bowler to reach the 600-wicket mark in Test cricket. The 37-year-old achieved the monumental feat with the wicket of Travis Head on day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test at Manchester.

Broad has been in magnificent form through the 2023 Ashes series, picking up a series-leading 18 wickets at an average of 25.94. The champion pacer joined teammate James Anderson, alongside the three legendary spinners, Muthiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, and Anil Kumble, in the 600-wicket club.

Speaking to Cricbuzz at the close of play on Day 1, Vaughan, Broad's first captain who handed him his Test cap back in 2007, felt the pacer could overtake Anderson in the total Test wickets tally.

"He ( Broad) can but it all depends on how long he wants to play for. Don't think Jimmy ( Anderson) is going to play that much longer . Don't know what's in Stuart Broad's mind but what I do know is that when the Ashes are on, He's on," said Vaughan.

While Vaughan does not expect Broad to be part of the Ashes series in 2025/26, he believes the talismanic pacer should continue playing, especially under the Brendon McCullum-Ben Stokes combination.

"I don't think he's ( Broad) going to be around in Australia in 2025/26. He can carry on playing and commentate on games in the Hundred and other white ball games. He has said these last 14 months have felt like when he was a kid. The Baz-Ben combination has really stripped away all the nonsense one finds in Test match cricket and International sport," added Vaughan.

The 37-year-old has often been at his best in the Ashes, evidenced by almost having a quarter of his wickets (149) against Australia. He also has an impressive average of 28.67 against the Ashes rivals, with eight of his 20 five-wicket hauls coming against them.

"Genuinely feel he's absolutely loved playing these last 14 months" - Michael Vaughan

Stuart Broad has flourished under the Stokes-McCullum combination.

Micheal Vaughan also credited the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum combination for allowing players to enjoy their cricket. The former England skipper feels the attitude and the environment in the current setup could help Stuart Broad prolong his Test career.

Since taking over as captain and coach in the middle of last year, Stokes and McCullum have resorted to a fearless and aggressive playing style. The approach has reaped rich rewards, with England turning their fortunes in the red-ball format and winning 11 of 13 Tests before the ongoing Ashes series.

"They've told the players this is the best time of your life, enjoy it. Enjoy the game, take on the opposition, play fearlessly. Genuinely feel he's absolutely loved playing these last 14 months and I would say to him play another year, it's not going to do you any damage," said Vaughan.

Broad has seen his bowling reignited and flourish since last year after a down year in 2021. The pacer averaged a shocking 39.50 in seven Tests in 2021 before turning things around over the past year 18 months.

"Play another two years if possible because if you are in this environment and this environment is not going to change. England aren't suddenly going to go back two or three years where it was serious and they weren't playing the expansive game that they are now," added Vaughan.

The veteran seamer has picked up 74 wickets in 16 matches since 2022 at a sensational average of 25, including two five-wicket hauls.

England will hope for Broad to continue his impressive run of form as they look to become the first English side to complete a series win from an 0-2 deficit.