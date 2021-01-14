When did Australia last lose a Test at the Gabba?

As Australia and India prepare to take on each other in the series decider in Brisbane, the hosts' enviable record at the venue is being mentioned a lot. The Brisbane Cricket Ground, commonly known as the Gabba, is widely regarded as Australia’s fortress.

Australia have not lost a Test at the Gabba for over three decades. They last lost there in November 1988 against the West Indies, with the touring team beating the home side by 9 wickets. To put things in perspective, Allan Border and Sir Viv Richards were leading the respective sides.

Australia scored 167 in the first innings, as the West Indian pace attack, led by Courtney Walsh (4/62) dismantled the hosts. The visitors scored 394 in reply, and Richie Richardson top-scored with 81. Allan Border’s men could only manage 289 in the second innings, despite Steve Waugh’s brilliant 90. The 63-run target was easily chased by the West Indies, who won the game by 9 wickets.

Curtly Ambrose was the Man of the Match in that game after picking up six wickets and scoring 19 runs.

A look at Australia’s record at the Gabba since then

The Aussies haven't lost a game at the Gabba since the loss against the West Indies, with Brisbane becoming one of their famous fortresses. Post-1998, Australia have played 31 Tests there, winning 24 and drawing seven. The last side to not lose at the venue was South Africa in 2012.

The hosts' overall record in Brisbane is impressive as well. In 62 matches, Australia have lost just eight Tests there. With 40 wins, the Aussies have a win percentage of 64.51% at the venue.

Australia's strategy at the Gabba has been clear - make use of the bouncy conditions to put runs on the board, and then have their pacers bowl out the opposition. Notably, none of the 20 top-scorers in Brisbane are from the touring nations.

With the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy set to begin on January 15, it remains to be seen whether Australia maintain their dominance at the BCG.