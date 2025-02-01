"When Favouritism And PR Quota Failed, CSK Quota Works"- Top 10 funny memes after India's win vs England in 4th T20I 2025

Fans online reacted with memes as Team India registered a 15-run victory against England in the fourth T20I on Friday, January 31, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. As a result, the Men in Blue took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

After being asked to bat first, India notched up 181/9 in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma (29) and Rinku Singh (30) helped the hosts rebuild their innings after being reduced to 12/3 within the first two overs. Hardik Pandya (53) and Shivam Dube (53) then hit magnificent counter-attacking half-centuries in the middle order to power India to a decent first-innings total. Playing his first match in the series, pacer Saqib Mahmood scalped three wickets for England.

In reply, the visitors' openers set a great platform for their side with a 62-run partnership in the powerplay. Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Ben Duckett (39) at the end of the sixth over and brought the hosts back into the contest. Things went south for the English side from there on, as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually all out for 166 in the final over.

Harry Brook (51) fought a lone battle with a brisk half-century but failed to finish the match for his team. Harshit Rana, who made his debut by coming in as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube, picked up three wickets in his four-over spell.

Fans enjoyed Friday night's thrilling fourth T20I between India and England. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"When Coach, Favouritism And PR Quota Failed, CSK Quota Works."

Here are some other memes:

"It was a brilliant contest between bat and ball"- India captain Suryakumar Yadav after victory vs England in 4th T20I in Pune

At the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav reflected on the win, saying:

"It was a brilliant contest between bat and ball! And the support from this crowd was excellent! We did not start well, the boys know what brand of cricket we want to play, so, we were disappointed. But Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya were there to get the job done for us."

He continued:

"We are batting with intent these days, so, we don't want to break that momentum. Even when we bowled, right after the power play, we had to get some wickets and we did that courtesy our spinners to make it tough. That worked well. I think we can expect some fireworks in Mumbai next!"

The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the fifth and final T20I of the series on Sunday (February 2).

