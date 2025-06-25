“When we get hurt, we put a strap” - Former India batter explains Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dropped catches in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, famous for his gun fielding during his playing career, has shed light on why Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped several catches in the opening Test against England in Leeds. The remarks came as Jaiswal put down at least four chances during the fourth innings.

Ad

While highlighting the technical aspect, Kaif pointed out that Jaiswal heavily strapped his fingers after copping blows on the field. The 44-year-old explained how heavy strapping affects natural finger movements.

With the help of several images, Mohammad Kaif said on his YouTube channel (on Wednesday, June 25):

“7:30 – Why is Yashasvi Jaiswal dropping catches? We are practicing with Duke's ball, and when we get hurt, we put a strap. In such a situation, the fingers are stuck, and there is no free movement. You can’t hold onto the catch because it [the strap] becomes a sponge. The ball will move back with bounce, so that’s the drawback. The natural connection with the ball shouldn’t be lost.”

Ad

Trending

“8:50 – If you take a look, Jaiswal has strapped his fingers heavily. I can understand he might have hurt, and there would be pain. Heavy tapping and you’re not the same fielder,” he concluded.

Ad

“It can take some adaptation time” – Legendary spinner backs Yashasvi Jaiswal for his dropped catches in his maiden Test in England

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin backed Yashasvi Jaiswal for his dropped catches in his first-ever Test in England. The legendary spinner reckoned the youngster required time to adapt while playing with the Duke’s ball. The remarks came even as Jaiswal played two unofficial Tests against England Lions before the five-match Test series.

Ad

Ashwin said in a video posted on X (via NDTV):

“There has been some talk about his catching at slip cordon. Yes, he has found it tough. But let's all just understand something - and cut [him] some slack - which we often fail to do is how difficult it is to catch, not just in English conditions. It's cold weather and it's also about the feel of the Duke's ball. It can take some adaptation time. The SG ball feels nice and comfortable inside the hand, [and] the Kookaburra feels smaller. The Duke's is harder and definitely, from a field perspective, feels bigger and it's not easy.”

Ad

“He's been one of the most improved slip fielders that India has had. He has taken some fantastic catches in the recent past, especially in Test cricket, so we should give him some time," he added.

On the batting front, Jaiswal slammed 101 against England during the first innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news