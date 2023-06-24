When is the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule going to be announced?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will reportedly announce the schedule for the much-awaited ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Tuesday, June 27, which is 100 days before the showpiece event.

The full schedule for the 13th edition of the 50-over World Cup will be unveiled in a special event in Mumbai. The event will begin at 11:30 AM (IST) at St Regis in Lower Parel.

The marquee competition will be hosted by India in October and November. The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) has already sent a draft schedule to the participating nations. The tournament is expected to begin on October 5. This will be the first time that India will host the World Cup exclusively. Previously, they had hosted the tournament jointly with Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

The announcement of the schedule was earlier delayed due to the antics of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Reacting to the same, PCB chairman Najam Sethi made it clear that the board could not approve the proposed draft, suggesting that it was the Pakistani government that had to take the call.

It is worth mentioning that Zaka Ashraf is likely to replace Sethi as the chairman of the Pakistani board.

Pakistan reportedly want venues of their two group matches of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 interchanged

According to reports, the Pakistani board has approached ICC, seeking a change in venues for two of their group matches.

The Men in Green are expected to take on Australia in Bangalore (M. Chinnaswamy Stadium), while they are likely to face Afghanistan in Chennai (MA Chidambaram Stadium).

However, Pakistan aren't keen to play against Afghanistan, considering the spin-friendly conditions in Chennai. They want to swap the venues for the aforementioned fixtures.

Both BCCI and ICC have reportedly denied PCB's request to interchange venues. It was earlier reported that Pakistan also did not want their match against India to be at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

