When is India’s next match in the 2023 World Cup?

Team India beat defending champions England by 100 runs in match number 29 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29. This was India’s sixth win in the tournament in as many matches and lifted them to the top of the points table again. England remained in last position following their fifth loss of the 2023 World Cup.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, the Men in Blue got off to a poor start, losing three wickets for 40 runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma, however, yet again led from the front, compiling a resolute 87 off 101 balls. He featured in a 91-run stand with KL Rahul (39 off 58) for the fourth wicket. Suryakumar Yadav also contributed a crucial 49 off 47 balls, while Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav combined to add 21 runs for the ninth wicket. India finished with 229/9 in their 50 overs.

Chasing the total, England got off to a decent start as their openers added 30 without much trouble. However, things changed once Dawid Malan (16) dragged a delivery from Bumrah (3/32) back on to his stumps. Joe Root was trapped lbw for a golden duck by the Indian pacer, while Mohammed Shami (4/22) knocked over Ben Stokes (0). England folded up for 129 in 34.5 overs.

Team India’s next game will be a rematch of the 2011 World Cup final

India’s next match in the 2023 World Cup will be against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2. This will be a day-night game and will begin at 2:00 PM IST. The clash is being billed as a rematch of the 2011 World Cup final. The Men in Blue hammered Sri Lanka by six wickets at the same venue 12 years ago to be crowned world champions.

The Lankans are currently placed fifth in the 2023 World Cup points table. They began their campaign on a disappointing note, losing their first three matches to South Africa, Pakistan and Australia respectively. However, they have kept their hopes of finishing in the top four alive, winning their last two matches.

Sri Lanka registered their first win of the tournament by defeating Netherlands by five wickets in Lucknow. In their previous match, they got the better of England by eight wickets in Bengaluru. Bowling first, Sri Lanka bundled out England for 156 in 33.2 overs and then raced to the target in 25.4 overs.