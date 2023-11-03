When is India’s next match in the 2023 World Cup?

Team India hammered Sri Lanka by a mammoth 302 runs in match number 33 of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2. With the triumph, the Men in Blue also became the first team to confirm their place in the semi-final of the ICC tournament.

Sent into bat by Sri Lanka after losing the toss, Team India got off to a disappointing start as Dilshan Madushanka knocked over Rohit Sharma for 4. However, Shubman Gill (92 off 92) and Virat Kohli (88 off 94) added 189 runs for the second wicket to put India in a commanding position.

Both the set batters were dismissed in quick succession, after which India also lost KL Rahul (21) and Suryakumar Yadav (12). However, Shreyas Iyer slammed a brilliant 82 off 56 balls, striking three fours and six sixes. Towards the end, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with a cameo of 35 in 24 balls.

Chasing a huge target of 358, Sri Lanka were bundled out for an embarrassing 55 in 19.4 overs. Jasprit Bumrah trapped opener Pathum Nissanka leg before with the first ball of the chase.

Mohammed Shami (5/18) and Mohammed Siraj (3/16) then ran through the rest of the batting order. The margin of victory, 302 runs, marks India’s biggest win in a men’s ODI World Cup game and is also the second biggest victory margin by runs in the history of the ICC tournament.

India will next take on South Africa in the 2023 World Cup

Having won seven out of seven matches, the Men in Blue will next face South Africa in the 2023 World Cup at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.

The Proteas are placed second in the points table, having won six of their seven matches. Their only loss has come against Netherlands in Dharamsala, a shortened game in which they failed to chase a target of 246 in 43 overs.

South Africa are on a four-match winning spree, having defeated England, Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand. In their last match, they hammered the Kiwis by 190 runs in Pune. Batting first, they put up 357/4 as Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen hit hundreds.

Keshav Maharaj (4/46) and Marco Jansen (3/31) then starred with the ball as New Zealand were bowled out for 167 in 35.3 overs.