When is India’s next match in the 2023 World Cup?

Team India thumped Netherlands by 160 runs in the 45th game of the 2023 World Cup at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

With their ninth straight win in the tournament, they ended the league stage unbeaten. The Men in Blue also lowered their earlier mark for their longest unbeaten streak in a single edition of the Men’s ODI World Cup. They had eight wins in a row in 2003.

India batted first after winning the toss in Bengaluru on Sunday. Their top five all crossed the fifty-run mark as the hosts ended up with an imposing total of 410-4.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 128* off 94, smashing 10 fours and five sixes. He added 208 runs for the fourth wicket with KL Rahul (102 off 64). Rahul raced to 100 off 62 balls - a record for the fastest World Cup ton by an Indian. Rohit Sharma (63 balls) had held the earlier record.

Before Shreyas and Rahul’s brilliance, Rohit (61 off 54), Shubman Gill (51 off 32) and Virat Kohli (51 off 56) chipped in with significant knocks. In their chase, Netherlands were bundled out for 250, with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja claimed two wickets each.

India’s next match is the 2023 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand

Team India’s next game in the 2023 World Cup is the first semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. While India finished atop the points table in the league stage, the Kiwis ended fourth, with 10 points from five games and a net run rate of +0.743.

They began their campaign with four wins but lost four in a row before registering a crucial win in their last league game against Sri Lanka. One of the New Zealand’s losses in the league stage came against India in Dharamsala.

The Kiwis batted first and put up only 273 despite Daryl Mitchell’s 130. For India, Mohammed Shami starred with 5-54. Team India chased down the target in 48 overs, with four wickets in hand. Kohli anchored yet another chase with a sublime 95 off 104.

India and New Zealand had also clashed in Manchester in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup. The Black Caps had registered a famous 18-run win to knock India out of the tournament.