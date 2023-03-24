“When Jesus has your back” – Marizanne Kapp excited to have partner Dane van Niekerk in the same squad for The Hundred

South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has shared her excitement at having her partner Dane van Niekerk in the same squad for The Hundred. The couple will play for the Oval Invincibles in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

On Thursday, March 23, Kapp took to Twitter to write:

“When Jesus has your back.”

While Kapp was picked for 31,250 pounds, Van Niekerk was picked for 25,000 pounds by the franchise.

Kapp has extended her support to Niekerk since her exclusion from the Proteas squad for the recently concluded T20 Women’s World Cup 2023. The Delhi Capitals all-rounder skipped the Tri-series involving India and West Indies ahead of the ICC tournament.

The Dane van Niekerk-led Oval Invincibles won the inaugural edition of The Hundred Women by defeating the Southern Braves by 48 runs. They defeated the same opposition by five wickets to lift consecutive titles last year.

The Oval Invincibles will begin their The Hundred 2023 campaign against London Spirit at Lord's, London, on August 2.

The Hundred 2023 retentions and draft picks

Oval Invincibles

Retained: Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tash Farrant

Draft picks: Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield

Southern Brave

Retained: Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp

Draft picks: Danni Wyatt (RTM), Anya Shrubsole, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown

Birmingham Phoenix

Retained: Amy Jones, Ellyse Perry, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott

Draft picks: Sophie Devine (RTM), Hannah Baker, Eve Jones, Katie Levick

Trent Rockets

Retained: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Bryony Smith

Draft picks: Harmanpreet Kaur, Lizelle Lee, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Potts

Manchester Originals

Retained: Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld

Draft picks: Laura Wolvaardt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kathryn Bryce, Katie George

Northern Superchargers

Retained: Alyssa Healy, Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Beth Heath

Draft picks: Kate Cross, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Alice Davidson-Richards (RTM)

Welsh Fire

Retained: Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews

Draft picks: Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Laura Harris, Alex Hartley

London Spirit

Retained: Heather Knight, Amelia Kerr, Charlie Dean, Dani Gibson

Draft picks: Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Sophie Luff

