"When he last came to England, he played with hard hands" - Former coach's huge observation after Shubman Gill's ton at Edgbaston

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri lauded Shubman Gill after the latter's gritty ton on day one of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Shastri observed that Gill has shown marked improvement in his approach in English conditions, avoiding playing with hard hands, unlike previously.

Ad

The 25-year-old scored his second ton as captain and got to the landmark by nailing a sweep off Joe Root's bowling in the 79th over of day one in Birmingham. It was also a mature display of batsmanship by the youngster as he powered Team India past 300 in the 85 overs bowled on day one and stayed unbeaten at 114.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the day's play, the 62-year-old observed that Gill has learned the art of compact defense and trusting his technique along with developing numerous shots in the book.

Ad

Trending

"Gill's performance was superb. It was disciplined, he looked solid, looked fantastic. He has worked hard on his defence. When he last came to England, he played with hard hands, pushed at the ball, but now, the top hand is in control. He allows the ball to come to him, trusts in his defence and has all the shots in the book when he goes on the attack."

Ad

The Punjab-born cricketer shared key partnerships of 66 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (87) and 47 with Rishabh Pant (25). The unbroken stand of 99 with Ravindra Jadeja (41*) has proved to be the most crucial one, given the tourists slipped to 211/5 at one stage but ended the day at 310/5.

"Shubman Gill said he'd have bowled but I think this is the way India can beat England" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan believes the visitors are on the right track to win the game and reckons the first Test would have been different had India taken their catches. Vaughan said, as quoted by BBC Sport:

Ad

"Shubman Gill said he'd have bowled but I think this is the way India can beat England - if they score 450. India should've won the first Test match if they held their chances. India are doing what they need to do to win this game. England bowled well enough to get two or three more wickets but the rub of the green with the umpire's calls has gone the way of India. This is a flat wicket and there's not a lot there for the seamers or spinners and England should score a lot on here if it doesn't crack."

England had chased down 371 to win the opening Test in Leeds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news