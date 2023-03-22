When was the last time David Warner batted in the middle order for Australia in ODIs? 

David Warner has played as an opener for Australia across all three formats of cricket. The left-handed batter has specialized in batting at the top of the order and has achieved enormous success while playing at batting positions number one and two in Tests, T20Is and ODIs.

However, the Australian team management demoted David Warner to number five in the ongoing ODI match against India on Wednesday. Warner replaced Cameron Green in the playing XI and scored 23 runs off 31 deliveries, hitting one four.

Australia retained Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head as the openers after their brilliant performances in the previous ODI. Captain Steve Smith did not bring Marsh down the order due to his stellar outings at the top in this series.

Courtesy of Smith's decision, Warner played in the middle order for Australia for only the second time in his ODI career. The last time Warner played in the middle order was back at the 2015 World Cup, where Australia sent him to bat at number five in a match against Scotland.

David Warner scored 21 runs off 6 balls in his last ODI innings at number 5

Warner enjoyed batting in the number five position in the aforementioned match as he smashed 21 runs off just six deliveries. Scotland were bowled out for 130 runs in the first innings, with Mitchell Starc taking a four-wicket haul.

Australian captain Michael Clarke decided to open the innings alongside Aaron Finch in that game. Clarke batted well and scored 47 runs off 47 balls. Shane Watson batted at number three, while James Faulkner received a surprise promotion to number four.

Warner came to bat after the fall of the third wicket and quickly finished off the match. He smashed two fours and two sixes in his entertaining innings. The left-handed batter's cameo guided Australia to a seven-wicket win over Scotland.

