"When there is a little bit of extra pace, it's still a little kryptonite for him" - Brad Hogg on Shreyas Iyer 

Former Australian bowler Brad Hogg feels Shreyas Iyer is still a little uncomfortable against fast bowling. The 26-year-old is an excellent player of spin, but has been known to struggle against quality fast bowling and short deliveries.

Iyer has often employed the use of a short shuffle across the crease to play with the bowler's mind. Hogg, though, feels that the move could play against Iyer if he fails to get back in position in time. The delay could result in poor timing and even cost him his wicket.

In this regard, Hogg said:

"There's a little trickery that I've noticed in two one-dayers. When there is a little bit of extra pace, it's still a little kryptonite for Iyer. And the reason being is those shots where he moves right across and as the ball is letting go, he moves back."

Citing an example, Hogg explained:

"He nearly got bowled against Chemeera because he does not get into that still position in time. The reason why he moves around is because he's just not comfortable against the quicker deliveries. He's trying to move around and putting the bowler off."

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



IPL 2018 & 2019



Pace - avg 36.75, SR 123.5

Spin - avg 36.08, SR 127.7



#IPL2020



Pace - avg 74, SR 128.6

Spin - avg 33, SR 143.4



#DCvRR Shreyas Iyer vs pace and spin:IPL 2018 & 2019Pace - avg 36.75, SR 123.5Spin - avg 36.08, SR 127.7Pace - avg 74, SR 128.6Spin - avg 33, SR 143.4 Shreyas Iyer vs pace and spin:IPL 2018 & 2019Pace - avg 36.75, SR 123.5Spin - avg 36.08, SR 127.7#IPL2020Pace - avg 74, SR 128.6Spin - avg 33, SR 143.4#DCvRR

Iyer is yet to be well-equipped to deal with potent short deliveries consistently. He was on song in the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka on home soil. However, he could face problems against more challenging bowling attacks and on the bouncy tracks in Australia at the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"Early on in the innings, he's prepared to be a little bit inventive" - Brad Hogg

Relying largely on conventional shots at the start of his innings, strike rate became an issue for Iyer. That was especially the case when he batted in the middle order, and didn't usually have much time to settle down.

However, playing at No.3 in the Sri Lanka series, Iyer relished the opportunity to pace his innings, and also play more aggressively. He had brisk starts in all three games, and, more importantly, converted them whilst remaining unbeaten as well.

In this regard, Hogg said:

"Early on in the innings, he's prepared to be a little bit inventive. When he moves around in the crease and gets into a still position before the ball (bowler) lets go off the ball, he plays good percentage shots. But, when he is still moving when the ball is being released, the weight is going away from the ball, and he's not getting any timing and getting himself in trouble."

BCCI @BCCI

Man of the Series



How good was



@Paytm #INDvSL Man of the MatchMan of the SeriesHow good was @ShreyasIyer15 in this series Man of the Match ✅Man of the Series ✅How good was @ShreyasIyer15 in this series 👏👏@Paytm #INDvSL https://t.co/654OhvNlTa

Hogg expects to see Iyer bat at No.5 in the absence of Ajinkya Rahane in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. He concluded:

"I'm looking forward to the Test series, and I think Iyer will be batting at No.5 We'll just see how he develops his game in the longer form of the game; he's got the ability; he's' got the talent; now it's just about getting the runs on the board."

Iyer is part of the Test squad that will face Sri Lanka in a two-match series this month. The first Test will be played in Mohali, while the second Test, a day-night affair, will be in Bengaluru.

Edited by Bhargav