"When you don't score runs, it does affect you as a captain"- Former India cricketer on Rohit Sharma

Former Indian cricketer Maninder Singh believes Rohit Sharma's poor form with the bat of late has also played a role in his captaincy shortcomings during the T20 World Cup. The Indian captain faced heavy scrutiny for his bowling changes and selections in their semifinal thrashing at the hands of England.

However, Maninder is hopeful that the break that was given to Rohit from the entire tour of New Zealand would have given him enough time to recollect his thoughts and reflect on the things that he could work on going forward.

In a media interaction arranged by the Sony Sports Network ahead of India vs Bangladesh ODI series, here's what Maninder Singh had to say:

"When you don't score runs, it does affect you as a captain and that's something that might have happened with him. I hope he has thought about his shortcomings in the break and I feel he has a lot of cricket left in him."

Maninder Singh on Rohit Sharma being relieved from captaincy

Maninder Singh opined that convincing Rohit to step down from either T20I or Test captaincy could reduce a lot of the burden off his shoulders. This could also help him focus more on piling on the runs in the ODI format with the World Cup to be played in India in less than a year's time.

On this, the former cricketer stated:

"If you relieve Rohit Sharma from T20I or Test captaincy, then it will help him focus on his batting and help him prolong his career. I feel the idea of split captaincy is great and it will happen very soon."

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen.

