"When he starts playing the pull shot, where will you bowl?" - Mohammad Kaif lauds Shreyas Iyer's century in IND vs NED 2023 World Cup clash

Mohammad Kaif has lauded Shreyas Iyer for scoring an enterprising century, and especially for playing the pull shot splendidly, in India's 2023 World Cup clash against the Netherlands on Sunday.

Shreyas scored an unbeaten 128 off 94 deliveries as the Men in Blue posted a mammoth 410/4 after opting to bat first in Bengaluru. The hosts then bundled out the Dutch for 250 to complete an emphatic 160-run win and maintain their 100-percent record in the league phase.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Kaif was asked about his thoughts on Shreyas' knock, to which he replied:

"He is not getting exposed against bouncers now. He has made a lot of changes in his batting. He is playing the pull splendidly, so the bowlers don't have any option but to pitch it up."

The former India player added:

"When he starts playing the pull shot, where will you bowl the ball? Then if you pitch the ball up, he goes over mid-off. We saw a complete package in Iyer's batting today."

Shreyas struck 10 fours and five sixes during his innings. He reached his half-century off 48 deliveries without hitting a maximum and then carted the Netherlands bowlers all around the park.

"We need him to be in form against New Zealand at the Wankhede" - Mohammad Kaif on Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has scored more than 75 runs in his last three innings. [P/C: AP]

Mohammad Kaif believes Shreyas Iyer's century against the Netherlands will hold him in good stead in the semi-final against New Zealand. He said:

"He has scored runs, it's not that he wasn't in form, but to score a century at No. 4, this will increase his confidence a lot for the upcoming main matches. We need him to be in form against New Zealand at the Wankhede."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Shreyas and KL Rahul are as important to India as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He elaborated:

"We always talk about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but you can add Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul's names to that. This was a statement ahead of the New Zealand game. It was a massive knock because he rectified his weakness. He played the pull and hit down the ground as well. A complete package was seen."

Rahul smashed 102 runs off 64 deliveries with the help of 11 fours and four sixes. He added 208 runs with Shreyas for the fourth wicket in just 21.1 overs to take India past the 400-run mark.

