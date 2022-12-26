When is Team India's next match: Date, Time & Opposition

Team India ended a largely disappointing 2022 on a positive note, beating Bangladesh by three wickets in the Dhaka Test on Sunday, December 25. With the win, the visitors also clinched the two-match series 2-0. While India emerged triumphant in the first Test in Chattogram by a comfortable margin of 188 runs, they were pushed hard by Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Chasing 145, Team India stumbled to 74/7. However, an eighth-wicket stand of 71* between Ravichandran Ashwin (42*) and Shreyas Iyer (29*) saved them from a massive embarrassment, ensuring India ended the year on a winning note. It was a much-needed confidence booster for the side, having lost the one-day series 1-2.

Overall, 2022 has been a hugely disappointing year for Team India.

Apart from the ODI loss in Bangladesh, they lost the Test series in South Africa, were thrashed by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup semi-final and failed to reach the Asia Cup final. India will be hoping for much better luck in 2023.

Team India's next match is against Sri Lanka

Team India will kick-off 2023 by taking on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series at home. The first game of the series will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 3. The second match will be played in Pune on January 5, followed by the third T20I in Rajkot on January 7.

The T20I series will be followed by three ODIs, which will be held from January 10 to January 15. The first game of the series will be played in Guwahati, the second at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The India-Sri Lanka one-day series will conclude with the third match in Thiruvananthapuram.

Here is the full schedule for Team India's next series:

India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Schedule (Match Timing in IST)

1st T20I: January 3, 7:00 pm, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

2nd T20I: January 5, 7:00 pm, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

3rd T20I: January 7, 7:00 pm, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

1st ODI: January 10, 2:00 pm, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

2nd ODI: January 12, 2:00 pm, Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

3rd ODI: January 15, 2:00 pm, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Following the conclusion of the white-ball series against Sri Lanka, the Men in Blue will host New Zealand for three ODIs and three T20Is (January 18 - February 1).

Australia will then visit India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The four Tests to be played from February 9 to March 13 will be critical for India keeping the World Test Championship (WTC) final in mind.

After the Test series, the Men in Blue will also play three ODIs against the Aussies from March 17 to 22.

