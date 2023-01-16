When is Team India's next match: Date, Time & Opposition

Team India came up with an impressive effort in the one-day series against Sri Lanka at home, thumping their opponents 3-0. After winning the first two matches to clinch the series, the Men in Blue also dominated the dead rubber on Sunday, January 15 in Thiruvananthapuram, registering a record 317-run triumph.

Batting first after winning the toss, India put up an imposing 390/5 on the board. In-form batter Virat Kohli top-scored for the hosts with an unbeaten 166 off 110 balls - his second ton of the series and third in his last four one-day innings. Kohli and opener Shubman Gill (116 off 97) added 131 runs for the second-wicket partnership.

Defending the huge total, pacer Mohammed Siraj claimed four early wickets as Sri Lanka stumbled to 37/5 inside 10 overs. The visitors kept crumbling and eventually folded up for a paltry 73 in 22 overs. For Team India, Siraj ended with excellent figures of 4/32, while Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with two wickets each.

Team India's next match is against New Zealand

India will not get much time to rest on their laurels as the New Zealand challenge awaits them. They will take on the Kiwis in a white-ball series at home, featuring three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is. The first one-dayer of the series will be played in Hyderabad on January 18, followed by the remaining two games in Raipur (January 21) and Indore (January 24).

The three one-dayers will be followed by the three T20Is. The first of the three T20Is will be played in Ranchi (January 27). The second game of the series will be held in Lucknow (January 29), while the series will conclude with the final match in Ahmedabad on February 1.

Here is the full schedule for Team India's next series:

India vs New Zealand 2023 Schedule (Match Timing in IST)

1st ODI: January 18, 1:30 pm, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

2nd ODI: January 21, 1:30 pm, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

3rd ODI: January 24, 1:30 pm, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

1st T20I: January 27, 7:00 pm, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

2nd T20I: January 29, 7:00 pm, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

3rd T20I: February 1, 7:00 pm, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

After the white-ball series against New Zealand, Team India will face Australia in four Tests from February 9 to March 13, which will be played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. India need to beat the Aussies to stay in contention for a place in the final.

