When is Team India's next match: Date, Time & Opposition

Team India will next take on Ireland in a 3-match T20I series.

Following their shocking T20I series defeat to the West Indies, Team India will have an immediate opportunity to set the record straight against Ireland in a three-match T20I series.

The series is highly anticipated for the return of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who will return to the Indian side after almost a year of absence due to a back injury. He will lead the side.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be the vice-captain for the series as several senior players take a break to get rejuvenated and refreshed for the more daunting challenges ahead.

The first T20I begins in Dublin on Friday, August 18, followed by games on August 20 and 23 at the same venue to complete the itinerary.

India has played Ireland in two bilateral T20I series so far and emerged victorious on both occasions by a 2-0 margin.

The series should be the ideal platform for several younger players to bolster their places in the Indian T20I side and potentially even the ODI team for the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

India's performance on West Indies tour

Team India completed their tour of the West Indies on a disappointing note after losing the 5-match T20I series by a 3-2 scoreline. It was their first series defeat in any format to the Caribbean side since 2017 and their first T20I series loss since Sri Lanka in 2021.

While the latest result leaves a sour taste among Indian fans, the side emerged victorious in the preceding Test and ODI series. The red-ball series was thoroughly dominated by the Asian giants, with inclement weather in the second game being the reason for them to settle with a 1-0 win in the two-match rubber.

The following 3-match ODI series had some alarm bells ringing when the Men in Blue suffered defeat in the second game. However, they bounced back spectacularly to register a dominant 200-run win in the decider to win the series 2-1.

Despite flying high against the lowly West Indies, Team India stuttered at the start of the T20I series, falling into a 0-2 hole. Although they battled back strongly to draw level at 2-2 to set up a thrilling finale, the mountain was too steep to climb.

Hardik Pandya's men floundered in the final game, losing comprehensively by eight wickets to surrender the series 3-2.

With the batting struggles in the ODI series and the dismal overall performance in the T20Is, several questions have been raised about the team in white-ball cricket heading into the crucial home World Cup in less than two months.